WICKED proves major drawcard for visitors to Sydney

Sydney [Australia], October 2: Visitors to Sydney have a new reason to fly to the Emerald City, with blockbuster Broadway musical WICKED extending its season until 21 January 2024 following ecstatic audience reactions and five-star reviews. Sydney is a great destination for major events, arts and culture, and the current production of WICKED is proving a huge drawcard for tourists from overseas.

WICKED Australia Co-producer John Frost said, "This is one of the most lavish musical productions to have ever played in Australia, with the extravagant sets and opulent costumes. Our WICKED cast are second to none, and universally praised."

WICKED is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW, who see it as a lynchpin in attracting more visitors from overseas.

Almost 20 years since its premiere on Broadway, WICKED remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world. Winner of over 100 major awards including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards® and six Drama Desk Awards.

Long before Dorothy dropped in, two other young women meet in the land of Oz. One born with emerald-green skin is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. The other is bubbly, blonde, ambitious, and exceptionally popular. They become rivals, then friends…until the world decides to call one "good" and the other one "wicked."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production features musical staging by Wayne Cilento with original direction by Joe Mantello. WICKED is produced by in Australia by John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia, Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

The stellar Australian cast is led by Courtney Monsma as Glinda, the bubbly popular girl who becomes "Glinda the Good", and Sheridan Adams as Elphaba, the girl born with emerald-green skin who grows up to become the "Wicked Witch of the West".

Experience the unforgettable, award-winning musical WICKED in Sydney until 21 January 2024.

SEASON DETAILS

Venue: Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star

Season: Selling to 21 January 2024

Performance Times Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Matinees Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6:30pm

Prices: From AUD USD 79.00 (Transaction fees apply)

Travel Bookings: https://wickedthemusical.com.au/travel

