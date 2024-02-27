"Will achieve Viksit Bharat before 2047" says Minister Anurag Thakur at FICCI conclave

New Delhi [India], February 27 : In the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation for good governance and development, and India has emerged from the fragile five economies of the world to now become a top five economy, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

"Six hundred million people are getting facility of Ayushman Bharat Scheme, 800 million people are getting free food grain for five years and across the world we are paying the highest MSP (minimum support price) for sugarcane. In the last 10 years we have worked on laying the foundation of good governance and development. In the next 24 years we will become Viksit Bharat. I believe that we will achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat much before 2047," Thakur said.

The union minister was speaking at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) national conclave on Viksit Bharat 2047 that got underway here in the national capital today.

"People are talking about 'Viksit Bharat' in 2047. If you look back at 2014, we were among the fragile five economies of the world. There were several corruption cases. There were many other issues faced by people where the delivery of government schemes was a big challenge. From a lost decade, to 'techade', how this journey has been from the time of UPA to the time of UPI, I think that things have changed. Indian Passport has got more weightage in world Now under leadership of PM Modi," Anurag Thakur said.

The FICCI Conclave will have thematic sessions based around themes with participation from the Government of India's Ministers and Secretaries, leading global & Indian Industry Leaders, Diplomats, Academia, Economists, Think Tanks and other stakeholders.

FICCI President Anish Shah kicked off the conclave welcoming Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with a Green Certificate. FICCI Past President Harsh Pati Singhania welcomed Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Sports & Youth Affairs Aunrag Thakur with a Green Certificate

Speaking at the conclave Anish Shah said "The focus on capex that the government has put in, where the multiplier effect is far greater, has helped the economy to get to a very strong footing. It is up to the private sector now to take it much further. At FICCI on Inclusive growth this year we are focused on the four broad pillars of Make In India, Women-Led Development, Farm Prosperity, and Sustainability."

The one day National Conclave provides a platform for stakeholders' suggestions and ideas to policy makers for transformational changes happening and needed for Viksit Bharat by 2047.

