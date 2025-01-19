Will continue to contribute towards PM Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ mission: JCB India CEO

New Delhi, Jan 19 We remain bullish on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, especially on creating a robust infrastructure, and will continue to contribute towards nation building as we have done in the last 45 years, Deepak Shetty, CEO and Managing Director, JCB India, said on Sunday.

Speaking to IANS at the ‘Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025’ in the national capital, Shetty said they have seen government increasing investments on infrastructure development across the spectrum in the last 10 years — be it roads, highways, railways, housing, Har Ghar Nal Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and so on -- and “we believe the focus on infrastructure from the government will continue relentlessly”.

“In the last 45 years, JCB supplied machines and expertise that helped built brilliant infrastructure across the country. Now, we are aligned with the government’s ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’ goal,” he noted.

He said that JCB is very bullish about the domestic market, adding that they have seen a growth of more than 12 per cent year-on-year.

Shetty said the company always focuses on innovation, aiming to meet the changing expectations of the Indians customers.

At the auto expo, JCB India showcased its range of 'CEV Stage 5' ready machines, marking a significant milestone in line with the government’s latest emissions and safety regulations.

Designed with a focus on both emissions compliance and customer centricity, these machines are poised to set a new benchmark in the construction equipment sector with 10-15 per cent better fuel efficiency compared to their 'CEV Stage 4' predecessors.

“Over the past decade, the government’s focus on infrastructure development has further strengthened our commitment to investing in sustainable technologies and building world-class products in India. The JCB India pavilion features over 20 state-of-art machines, each contributing to the nation’s growth story,” said Shetty.

