Winner of Mrs World 2022 Dr. Parin Somani: An Inspirational Beauty with an Intellectual Mind

“Help humanity with love in your heart, always provide quality without focusing on quantity” ~ Dr. Parin Somani.

November 9: Illustrating words through her actions and becoming a global societal role model, Dr. Parin Somani has carried out immense humanitarian work for the betterment of global societies. She aims to create positive global change despite encountering life-threatening health challenges.

Dr. Parin Somani is an Educator, International Motivational Speaker, TEDx Speaker, Author, Banker, Humanitarian, Philanthropist, and Multi-International Award Winner. She has achieved Seven Doctorate degrees and has been recognized Five times in the World Book of Records, and twice in the India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, Karnataka Book of Records and Golden book of World Records. Dr. Parin Somani has published 41+ educational papers, newspaper articles, and 19 books and has been featured in 100+ videos and 177+ newspapers/ books for her excellent societal contribution.

Dr. Parin Somani has delivered 255+ talks at National and International webinars in the capacity of Chief Guest, Celebrity Guest, Guest of honour, Inaugurator, Keynote Speaker, Valedictorian and Chairperson

“Serving humanity is a great privilege, and when serving from the heart it becomes a joy” ~ Dr. Parin Somani.

To help global societies in the field of Education, Women Empowerment, and Youth Development, Dr. Parin Somani has travelled to more than 107 countries across the world. She has dedicated her life to the service of humanity and shares her knowledge to build bridges between societies for sustainable development. Hence, she was invited to deliver her research at Harvard University.

Dr. Parin Somani has been invited by Governors of different Indian States and Governmental dignitaries. She has been invited to meet the Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on 1st August 2022 at Raj Bhavan in Bangalore, Karnataka. On 2nd August 2022 Dr. Parin Somani was invited to meet the Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam in Tamil Nadu together with Embalam R. Selvam the current Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly. On 5th August 2022 Dr. Parin Somani was invited by the Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra in Jaipur and on 8th August 2022 she was invited by the Governor of Goa Shri P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh B. D. Mishra. On 9th August 2022, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh B. D. Mishra invited Dr. Somani at Raj Bhavan Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh to meet for a discussion regarding opening the academic institution in Itanagar, Arunachal. Dr. Parin Somani has been inspiring individuals, encouraging knowledge acquisition through education and skill development.

“Knowledge is a priceless gift that you can share with others” ~ Dr. Parin Somani.

On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 75th Independence Day of India held on 15th August 2022, Dr. Parin Somani was invited by Puducherry Chief Minister Natesan Krishnasamy Rangasamy and other Government officials to attend the Flag hosting ceremony in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu.

In addition, the Governor of Puducherry Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan invited Dr. Parin Somani to her Raj Nivas Tea party where Dr. Parin Somani’s magnificent book ‘Bharat ni Swatantrata na Prahorio’ was launched in the presence of governmental dignitaries namely the Puducherry governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Puducherry Chief Minister Natesan Krishnasamy Rangasamy, Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly Embalam R. Selvam, Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam and many others.

Through her incredible book, Dr. Parin Somani recognises the selfless service of India’s freedom fighters and unsung heroes. Her book provides societies with courage and inspiration in times of adversity by highlighting the hardships and determination that icons within history have faced before achieving success. The book provides an opportunity for societies to feel grateful for the lives they lead and help others.

On the same day, 15th August 2022, Dr. Parin Somani was invited to National Green Corps St. Louise Se Gonzague High School, the Central Academy School in Puducherry where she gave a motivational talk to empower 65 girls and staff. It is an orphanage school where Dr. Parin Somani provided them with food. She has planned to help and support them with philanthropic work to celebrate national children’s day on 14th November 2022 with orphanage schools in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu.

“Serve humanity with love and make your special gifts your strength”

~ Dr. Parin Somani

Dr. Parin Somani’s inner beauty has radiated outwards as she was crowned Winner of Mrs. World 2022 on 19th August 2022 in Pattaya, Thailand, Winner of Mrs. India 2021, Winner of Mrs. Universe International 2021, Winner of Mrs. Brit Asian 2021 and Winner of Mrs. India Global 2021.

She has received numerous multi-international awards some of which include Mahatma Gandhi Award 2022, Global Iconic Education Award 2022, Best Mentor Award in the field of Education, Rastra Ratna 2022; The Most Inspiring Woman of the Earth Award 2022; The Global Femina Excellence Award The DPFIA Dada Saheb Fashion Icon Award 2021; Shaheed E Azam Motivational Award 2021 Golden Prestige Award 2021; Golden Humanity Award 2021; 5th Dr. Sarojini Naidu The Nightingale of India International Award For Working Women 2021; The Global Star Educators Awards 2021; Gandhi Sewa Ratna Award 2021; International Prestigious Award 2021; Golden Achiever Award; Iconic Woman Diva Award 2021; International Iconic Award; SDG Global Festival speaker; COVID-19 Warrior; Rastra Ratna 2021; Indian Star’s Award; The Best Presentation Award 2021 at the “Global Premier Congress on Women Health and Empowerment Expo”;The ‘Special Jury’ Award 2021; ‘Corona Warrior’ Award 2021; The ‘High Flyers 50’ success stories of NRI; The Most ‘Powerful Woman’ Award 2021; ‘Gem of India’ Award 2021; ‘National Excellence Award’ 2021; ‘India Iconic Education Award’ 2021 by Dreamcatchers ; ‘World Book Of Records United Kingdom Power Woman Award’ 2021; ‘Life Time Achievement Award’; ‘Gold Glitter Pride’ Award 2021; ‘Woman Para Award’ 2021; ‘Enterprising Entrepreneur Award’ 2021; ‘Outstanding Work in India’ Best Performance Award 2021; Best Editor Award 2021 for the ‘Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records’; ‘Excellence in Academic Award’ 2021 from ESN Publication; The Seva Ratna Award 2021; The Best Skill Coach Award 2021; The Woman Prestige Award 2021; The Sutra Excellence Award 2021;

The Swami Vivekananda Social Activist Award 2021; International Academicians Excellency Award 2020 ; The International Public Figure Award for Education 2020; She has been identified as one of ‘The Most Inspiring People On Earth’ titled “101 Great Personalities Who Have Inspired The World” 2020. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam National Award 2020; The International Mother Teresa Award 2020.

The incredible, inspirational Dr. Parin Somani lights the path of individuals globally as she lives by her two mottos 1. “It is my aim in life to serve mankind until my last breath” and 2. “By working together, we can make a positive global change.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor