Winsol Engineers Limited’ Ltd IPO Closes on 9th May, 2024 on NSE EMERGE

New Delhi (India), May 6: ‘Winsol Engineers Limited' Ltd IPO opens on 6th May 2024 and Closes on 9th May 2024. ‘Winsol Engineers Limited' Ltdwas incorporated as ‘Winsol Engineers Private Limited' at Jamnagar, later the Company was changed to ‘Winsol Engineers Limited’ on December 21, 2023.

Located in Jamnagar, Winsol Engineers Limited is an integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning company that provides Balance of Plant (BoP) Solutions for both wind and solar power generation companies. The company’s core services for BoP Solutions include Foundation work, Substation Civil and Electrical work, Right of Way services, cabling to substation and Grid, and Miscellaneous work; their clients are in the renewable energy industry who prefer Winsol Engineers Ltd. for the BoP solutions due to their historic track record of timely completion of the project, expertise and extensive experience in the business and cost efficiency. In addition to its core BoP Solutions, the company also provides Operation and Maintenance services for Plant handling and monitoring. The company has benefited from the extensive experience of its Promoters, Mr. Ramesh Jivabhai Pindariya and Mr. Kishor Jivabhai Pindariya, who are associated with the company since its incorporation and have more than 35 (Thirty-Five) years in the Engineering Industry. The Board of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel has also made a significant contribution to the growth of the company.

Post IPO, the company’s shares will be listed on NSE EMERGE.

Winsol Engineers Limited's IPO Objectives:

-The company plans to allocate the net proceeds from the issuance to the following purposes

-To meet working capital requirements.

-General Corporate Purpose.

Key Financials:

The company has posted a total revenue of 2,216.35 Lakhs. (FY21), Rs. 6,070.19 Lakhs (FY22), Rs.6 538.66 Lakhs (FY23) and Rs. 5,195.23 (For the period ended December 2023).

The company has posted a Net Profit of 49.44 Lakhs. (FY21), Rs. 108.46 Lakhs (FY22), Rs.518.07 Lakhs (FY23) and Rs. 677.26 (For the period ended December 2023).

Book Running Lead manager of the issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, and the Registrar of the issue is KFin Technologies Limited.

