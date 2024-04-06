Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte Resigns, Srinivas Pallia Named as Next CEO

Wipro's Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte has resigned, announced the Indian IT giant in a statement on Saturday. Srinivas Pallia, formerly CEO for the company's Americas 1 division, will succeed Delaporte as the new CEO and Managing Director starting April 7.

Wipro, India's fourth-largest IT services firm, stated, "Wipro Limited today announced the appointment of Srini Pallia as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company, effective immediately. He succeeds Thierry Delaporte, who after spearheading a significant transformation at Wipro for the last four years, is stepping down to pursue passions outside the workplace," as per the company's statement.

Pallia has been with Wipro since 1992 and has held various leadership roles, including President of Wipro’s Consumer Business Unit and Global Head of Business Application Services. His most recent position was as CEO for Americas 1, according to the company's filing.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s in management studies from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Pallia also completed executive programs at Harvard Business School and McGill Executive Institute.

Delaporte assumed leadership of Wipro in July 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting a rush among companies to transition to cloud-based operations for remote work. This led to significant growth for India’s IT services firms, including Wipro, as they spearheaded digital transformations for clients of all sizes.