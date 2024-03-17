With 10 big solar projects, Bundelkhand on way to become new 'power house' of UP

Lucknow, March 17 The Bundelkhand region, once seen as one of the most arid and backward areas, is taking rapid strides in development. With the ground-breaking ceremony of projects worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore recently, the entire region is set to become the new energy hub of Uttar Pradesh.

Around 10 solar energy projects have been launched in Bundelkhand, which will generate over 3,000 megawatts of electricity.

The solar energy production plants will be established in Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, and Mahoba districts of Bundelkhand. Three solar power units are being set up in Jhansi district alone.

It is worth mentioning here that the Yogi Adityanath government launched several development and infrastructure projects in Bundelkhand to encourage investors to set up their enterprises in this region since 2017. Another 29 big projects worth about Rs 30,000 crore were launched in Bundelkhand sometime ago.

In Jhansi district, a 600 MW solar plant is being established by Tusco at the cost of Rs 3,430 crore, with the potential to create 300 job opportunities.

Fourth Partner Energy Private Ltd will set up a 100 MW solar plant at Rs 1,200 crore, adding more than 1,000 employment opportunities.

Sun Source Energy is set to begin a 135 MW open-access solar power project worth Rs 600 crore, with the potential to create 2,000 jobs.

A 600 MW solar power plant is being established by Tusco in Lalitpur district at the cost of Rs 3,450 crore, which will create 300 employment opportunities.

Similarly, a 10-15 MW solar power project will be set up by Surya Urja Four Private Ltd at a cost of Rs 150 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for 200 people. Furthermore, Avada Ind Solar Private Ltd will set up a 750 MW solar power project in Banda at a cost of Rs 350 crore.

A 15 MW solar power project is also being established by Sunsure Solar Park Private Ltd at a cost of Rs 62 crore. In Chitrakoot, Tusco Ltd will set up an 800 MW solar power project at the cost of Rs 4,700 crore. This will provide employment to 400 people.

Shree Cement Private Ltd will set up a solar power plant worth Rs 202 crore. Similarly, Tusco Ltd is establishing the 155 MW Arjun Sagar Floating Solar Power Project worth Rs 1008 crore in Mahoba, which will create jobs for 78 people.

IB Vogt Solar Four Private Ltd will also set up a solar power project in Mahoba at the cost of Rs 80 crore.

Other major projects being implemented in Bundelkhand region include Railway's LBH coach project and track work plant worth Rs 2,840 crore, a private university by Sant Maa Karma Manav Samvardhan Samiti worth Rs 501 crore, stone mining project worth Rs 30 crore, and a gun propellant project worth Rs 20 crore.

