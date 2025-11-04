Without decarbonisation, Delhi could touch 50°C, warns former minister Jayant Sinha

New Delhi [India] November 4 : Former Union Minister of State for Finance and Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Monday warned that the national capital city of New Delhi could experience extreme temperatures of around 50 degrees Celsius in the future if India fails to take urgent and decisive action towards decarbonisation.

Addressing the Transition Accelerator (ITA) event organised in collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Sinha said the deteriorating air quality and rising temperatures in the national capital are a grim reminder of the need for immediate climate action.

"The AQI is over 300 mainly because of fossil fuel-based vehicular emissions," Sinha said, adding that the city's climate patterns are changing drastically. "Maximum temperatures in Delhi are going to be over 50 degree Celsius in the future if we do not go for decarbonisation. It's post-Diwali. Night temperatures are still very high though day temperatures have come down. ACs are still running now," he pointed out.

Sinha described the current situation as a "moment of reckoning" for India, stressing that the country's developmental path must align with its climate commitments. "We have to reduce our carbon gases dramatically. We have to get to net zero by 2070. The development has to happen, we have to decarbonise. What about clean water and clean air? We need all," he said.

Highlighting India's growing carbon footprint, Sinha noted that the country emits over 3.5 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases annually. "We have to reduce our carbon gases dramatically," he emphasised, urging for a nationwide push towards clean energy, green infrastructure, and electric mobility.

He underlined that India's economic aspirations and environmental goals must go hand in hand. "Viksit Bharat and Sustainable Bharat are two sides of a coin, they need to go together," Sinha said, reiterating that achieving the vision of a USD30 trillion economy would depend on how effectively India integrates sustainability into its growth model.

"If you want to develop India with the GDP of a developed country, we need to build clean and green in India. That's the path for sustainable prosperity," he said, adding that the next phase of India's economic expansion must be powered by renewable energy sources and low-carbon technologies.

Sinha called for collective responsibility across industries, policymakers, and citizens to ensure India's rise remains environmentally sustainable.

"We can move forward to a sustainable trajectory amid global competitiveness," he said. "India's rise will only be meaningful if it is built on a foundation of clean air, pure water, and climate resilience."

On the sidelines of the event, James Schofield, Managing Director of ITA, toldthat the organisation has identified a pipeline of 65 commercial-scale green industrial projects across sectors such as aluminium, cement, steel, chemicals (ammonia and methanol), aviation, and shipping.

"These projects represent over USD150 billion in investment potential, 200,000-plus jobs, and more than 160 million tonnes CO₂e in emissions abatement," Schofield said, adding that the initiative aims to unlock India's clean industrialisation opportunity and mobilise policymakers, financiers, and industry leaders to address key investment barriers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor