Witty International School, Mumbai Successfully Held Fabfest and Ignite 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: Witty International School, a renowned educational institution in Mumbai, recently organized two exciting events – Fabfest (Pre-Christmas Annual Fest) and Ignite 2023 (Annual Fest). The events were held at different locations, with Fabfest taking place at Witty International School, Chikoowadi, Borivali (West), and Ignite 2023 at Witty International School, Malad West, Mumbai.

Fabfest, which was a two-day fest with a lot of footfalls, invited students from pre-primary to tenth grade to participate in the Pre-Christmas Annual Fest. The event was filled with fun activities, games, and entertainment for the students, along with opportunities for parents to join in the festivities. The fest aimed to spread joy and cheer among the students and their families as they celebrated the holiday season together.

On the same day, Witty International School, Malad, organized Ignite 2023, an annual fest that invited students from all grades to showcase their talents and skills. This event was a purely student led initiative of the AS/A levels. The event featured a wide range of activities, including arts and craft exhibitions, science experiments, music performances, sporting events, culinary skills, mask-off, musical extravaganza and more. Parents were also encouraged to participate in various interactive sessions and engage with their children’s learning experiences.

Ms., Sheetal Kapoor, Principal of Witty International School, Borivali , expressed her delight at the successful arrangement of both events. She stated, “We are thrilled by the overwhelming success of the FabFest Pre-Christmas Annual Fest. The dedication and enthusiasm of our students, staff, and parents have truly made this event a resounding success. It’s a testament to the spirit of unity and celebration that defines our school community.”

Witty International School’s initiative in organizing such engaging events reflects its commitment to providing a comprehensive educational experience that goes beyond academics. The school’s efforts in promoting creativity, innovation, and collaboration among its students are commendable and have been well-received by the school community.

Dr. Shunila Joy Chauhan, IGCSE & A level Principal & Ms. Sonia Rana, ICSE, Principal of Witty International School, Malad said, “We are immensely proud of our students and grateful to the parents for their enthusiastic participation in Ignite 2023. Their passion, creativity, and support have truly ignited a spirit of excellence and collaboration within our school community.”

The success of Fabfest and Ignite 2023 has left a lasting impression on the students and parents, and Witty International School is looking forward to organizing more such events in the future to continue fostering a dynamic and enriching learning environment for its students.

