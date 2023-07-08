Wizkidscarnival Technologies Pvt. Ltd. celebrates success of All-India Kids Premier League (KPL) Season 1 and launches KPL Season 2

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: Wizkidscarnival Technologies Pvt. Ltd. proudly announces the successful conclusion of the All-India Kids Premier League (KPL) Season 1 and the exciting launch of KPL Season 2. This groundbreaking tournament brought together exceptional young talents from across India, showcasing their remarkable skills in Painting, Shloka, Poetry Recitation, Elocution, and Dramatics.

With overwhelming participation, KPL Season 1 captivated the nation. Over 10,000 children from 50+ schools in cities like Sharjah, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Dharwad and Udupi showcased their talents, turning the spotlight on their immense potential. The tournament reached 200+ cities and extended its reach to three countries, highlighting the widespread enthusiasm for extra-curricular excellence.

The semi-finals and finals, held at The Fern, Amanora in Pune, witnessed intense competition amongst 150 exceptional kids who had qualified from various corners of India and abroad. Participants exhibited extraordinary skills, creating moments of awe and inspiration.

The finals were graced by celebrity judge Saurabh Bhave, known for writing successful Marathi movies including Haapus and Bonus. His expertise added excitement to the KPL Season 1 finals, inspiring participants to showcase their talents.

Renowned author Sujata Sabnis, the Chief Guest, felicitated the winners of KPL Season 1. About 45 talented kids emerged as winners in three age categories across the competitions, receiving well-deserved recognition. All the finalists and semi-finalists were honored with mementos and trophies, appreciating their dedication and outstanding performances.

At the felicitation, Mansi Awadhani, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Wizkidscarnival also announced the launch of KPL Season 2. Mansi mentioned - "With the tremendous success of KPL Season 1, we are excited to launch KPL Season 2 - which shall run from June till December 2023. Season 2 will witness double the participation, with seven competition categories and regional finales in 3-4 cities. Some of the largest and most prestigious schools across cities have already signed up KPL and more schools and thousands of parents are joining the league every month! We are excited to showcase kids' talents on a much larger scale in the coming months!"

Wizkidscarnival Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is thrilled to have provided a platform for young talents to shine in KPL Season 1. The organization looks forward to the success and growth of KPL Season 2, nurturing and celebrating the extraordinary talents of children throughout the country.

Wizkidscarnival Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a pioneering organization in competitions and talent discovery. Committed to providing a comprehensive platform for children to showcase their skills, Wizkidscarnival Technologies Pvt. Ltd. aims to unearth exceptional young talents in various extra-curricular domains, through their NEP 2020 compliant competitions platform.

