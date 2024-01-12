Women power drives 3DEXPERIENCE Lab-backed BrainSightAI's groundbreaking medical innovation at CES 2024

Bangalore (India), Las Vegas (United States), January 12: Pioneering neurotech company BrainSightAI, backed by 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, the open innovation centre at Dassault Systèmes. It is powered by Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE Platform and software, unveiled its breakthrough AI/ML platform and Virtual Twin Evolution, powered by the support of Dassault Systèmes, at CES 2024. The innovative-focused company, led by dynamic women entrepreneurs, is poised to revolutionise the healthcare landscape with its advanced applications in neurology and psychiatry.

Headquartered in Bangalore, also known as India's Silicon Valley, BrainSightAI has developed an AI-enabled application suite through collaboration with a diverse and expert team of scientists, researchers and designers. The platform provides evidence-based treatment hooks for neurosurgeons, psychiatrists, and neurologists while offering a private and empathetic digital aid for patients. Leveraging AI on fMRI, sMRI and digital phenotypes, BrainSightAI enables greater precision in the diagnosis and prognosis of neurological and psychiatric disorders.

Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE Lab has played a pivotal role in propelling BrainSightAI's Virtual Twin Evolution through its Accelerator Program. BrainSightAI's collaboration with Dassault Systèmes advanced tools 3DEXPERIENCE Platform and Medidata Platform apps Rave EDC streamlines the complexities of clinical trial data capture and management. That enables sustainable innovations to harmonize products, nature and life, especially for a new era of entrepreneurs who are dedicated to building solutions with a purpose.

Frederic Vacher, Head of Innovation, 3DEXPERIENCE Lab at Dassault Systèmes says “With the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab initiative, we accelerate disruptive innovations that hold the promise to positively impact people and society. Our science-based virtual twin experiences leverage artificial intelligence and harness collective human intelligence, helping innovators everywhere take concrete actions to help change the world and inspire the metamorphosis of industry.”

Under the leadership of its founders Laina Emmanuel and Dr Rimjhim Agrawal, both highly accomplished individuals, BrainSightAI is surging ahead on the path of innovation to revolutionise healthcare.

Laina Emmanuel, CEO of BrainSightAI, expressed pride in showcasing their groundbreaking innovations at CES 2024 – the world's premier tech event, which is happening in Las Vegas from Jan. 9-12, 2024.

“BrainSightAI is driven by a commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge technology. Our AI/ML platform is not just a technological marvel but represents a significant step forward in providing precise and personalised care for individuals with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The support from 3DEXPERIENCE Lab Dassault Systèmes has helped a great deal in showcasing our revolutionary technology and platform before the global technology industry,” said Ms Emmanuel, who has cultivated a deep technical knowledge with her work in product teams building products affecting millions of people in a career spanning 15+ years in healthcare management, policy and consulting.

Dr. Rimjhim Agrawal, CTO of BrainSightAI, emphasised their mission to leverage AI in advancing psychiatry and neurology.

“CES 2024 provides an incredible platform to showcase the impact of our work. With expertise in neurosciences and AI, we aim to redefine diagnostics and treatment strategies, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in patient care,” said Dr Agrawal, who has more than 10 years of experience in neurosciences, holds multiple patents, and has published 10+ papers on topics such as computational psychiatry, machine learning algorithms for analysing, classification and regression on neuro-imaging (structural, functional MRI, and DTI) and dermatoglyphics.

Dassault Systèmes has played a pivotal role in propelling BrainSightAI's Virtual Twin Evolution through its Accelerator Program, 3DEXPERIENCE Lab.

Suhaspritipal Gongate, Leading 3DEXPERIENCE Lab DASSAULT SYSTEMES India, said, “We are very impressed with the vision and the commitment of the two founders of BrainSightAI, who have pioneered the convergence of AI, neuroscience, and Virtual Twins, elevating precision in neurological and psychiatric investigations for accelerated patient outcomes. We are equally upbeat about the potential of BrainSightAI's revolutionary use of brain mapping and AI in addressing global healthcare challenges. We are committed to continuing to support promoting startups and entrepreneurs and support them in their quest to make a significant positive impact in the world.”

He noted the pivotal role of 3DEXPERIENCE Lab in nurturing entrepreneurial endeavours, emphasising the fusion of collective intelligence and cross-disciplinary collaboration to address critical challenges.

The two founders' commitment to advancing healthcare through technology, showcased at CES 2024, emphasises BrainSightAI's leadership position in medical innovation. As a select participant among startups and global innovators at the global premier technology event, their presence also represents the significant role of women entrepreneurs in driving groundbreaking medical innovation.

