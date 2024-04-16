Women should be empowered in tech and entrepreneurship: BRICS CCI Report

New Delhi [India], April 16 : The BRICS 2024 report underscores the importance of women's empowerment in technology and entrepreneurship, highlighting both achievements and areas for improvement.

With the expansion of BRICS in 2023, encompassing new members and representing a substantial portion of the global population and economy, the BRICS Chambers of Commerce and Industry report underscores the significance of gender equality initiatives in the tech and business sectors.

Expanded BRICS, now comprises over 47% of the world's population and 36% of the world GDP, which illustrates its growing diversity and influence.

The report "New Era of BRICS - Horizons in Tech and Business for Women Empowerment," highlights the evolving landscape of technology and entrepreneurship for women across the BRICS nations. It also indicates the progress made and the persistent challenges faced by women in STEM sectors.

Indian women's contribution to STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) fields is notable with women significantly participating, but challenges persist in accessing leadership roles and venture capital funding. Indian women contribute significantly to STEM fields, but face challenges in accessing leadership roles and venture capital funding, receiving only 0.3% of Startup funding.

In Brazil 30 per cent of business are led or created by Women entrepreneurs, but only 9.8% tech Startups are founded by women. In Russia women participation is notable at 40 percent, China female science workers constitutes 45 percent of the total work force. In South Africa women contribution in tech workforce leadership role is 28 per cent. Iran too has shown a notable increase from 10.5 per cent in 1990 to 16.8 per cent in 2020. But BRICS nations women contribution is far behind

The report emphasizes India's role in advancing gender equality initiatives within the BRICS framework. "As we celebrate the strides made in technology and entrepreneurship by women across BRICS nations, it is imperative that we prioritize gender equality initiatives to create an inclusive and supportive environment for women in business" said Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE.

The major highlights of the report include the critical role of women empowerment in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fostering economic and social growth. It underscores BRICS countries' commitment to gender equality initiatives, recognizing the importance of women's technological empowerment and entrepreneurship.

The report further advocates for collective efforts to address persistent gender gaps and barriers, emphasizing initiatives such as targeted support for women entrepreneurs, fostering diversity and inclusivity, and promoting STEM education among females.

Through platforms like BRICS CCI WE, the alliance continues to pave the way for a more equitable and prosperous future for women in technology and business.

