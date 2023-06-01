Women's Kabaddi League by ASP Sports to be held in Dubai, grand opening on June 16th

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 1: One of the most anticipated Kabaddi events in the world, the Women's Kabaddi League (WKL), will be organised this year in the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is India's first women's Kabaddi League, which will begin on June 16 at 6:00 p.m. with a grand opening ceremony and be followed by 12 days of exciting 31 matches. 120 women Kabaddi players across India will showcase their sports talent in this league. All the matches will be held at the 'Shabab Al-Ahli' sports club in Dubai, known worldwide for its excellent sports facilities.

The Women's Kabaddi League is an extremely important and revolutionary step towards encouraging women to advance in sports and inspiring them to play Kabaddi. Sports associations across the world are excited about this event. In this league, women's players will be mentored and guided by internationally renowned coaches. The Women's Kabaddi League is a great milestone for players, trainers, and sports lovers and will provide a world-class platform for women players to prove their talent. A sport that began in Punjab and Tamil Nadu is now played worldwide in Canada, Pakistan, Iran, and many other countries and has created a unique identity for itself.

Not just a Kabaddi league but an international platform for women's empowerment.

The management team for WKL has many noted and renowned personalities associated with it. Director and CEO Pradeep Kumar Nehra said, "We are very excited about this event. It is not just a Kabaddi league but a platform for women's empowerment, which will provide female players with an opportunity to win fame on an international stage. Women's empowerment is the most important objective of this event, and to fulfil this, a grand-scale Kabaddi league is being organised. All the matches will be played in Dubai, where the excitement is at its peak among sports lovers and players."

World-renowned coaches and gold medalist players will mentor and guide the players.

Garima Chaudhary is the managing director of WKL, and Surendra Kumar Dhaka and Jayprakash Singh are its directors. RD Kaushik and Mahavir Singh as technical officers, Hoshiyar Singh as chief coach, and Mohan Singh Bhamu as chief referee are also associated with this event. Bhupendra Singh, Jaiveer Singh, Jagdish Prasad Garhwal, Amit Jakhar, and Ravita Faujdar will be associated as coaches and will train the players. Physical education professor Seema Taksaak will guide as a coach, and Dr Neeti Mathur and Dr Sonali Kushwaha will guide in minor details of physio. Apart from them, world-renowned and gold medalist players Pradeep Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Maninder Singh, and Surendra Nada have also extended their support to the WKL, which is leading to an exponential increase in the popularity of the league.

The primary objective is to empower women from small towns and village areas.

The primary objective of WKL is to polish the sports talent of women and girls from small towns and rural areas. With the focus on training women from backward areas and helping them reach international platforms, a special afternoon is given to each player. Not only will this help the new generation get motivated, but it will also help them come out of their doubts and hesitations and courageously display their talent before the whole world.

APS sports event management is a chief partner

APS Sports Management is the chief partner of WKL. APS is a world-class company that takes care of sports management, planning, and execution of sports events or tournaments. The main goal of the company is to provide amazing facilities for players and management and an exciting experience for fans.

Kabaddi players auctioned at a whopping 33 lakh Rupees

The popularity that Kabaddi has reached today in India can be easily understood by the fact that a single Kabaddi player in this league has been auctioned at 33 lakh rupees, which is the highest till now.

8 teams, 31 matches

In WKL, 31 matches will be played between eight teams, which include the Rajasthan Raiders, Delhi Dynamites, Gujarat Angels, Great Maratha, Haryana Hustlers, Punjab Panthers, Uma Kolkata, and Bengaluru Hawks. Each team has its own unique talent, strategy, and speciality, which makes them stand out. Senior players such as Harvinder Kaur (a senior national kabaddi player and gold medalist) and Moti Chandan (a national kabaddi player in the Asian Games) will also contribute to the success of this league.

The live telecast of the matches amidst world-class facilities. WKL will be hosted at the renowned Shabab Al-Ahli Sports Club, which is known across the world for its amazing sports facilities. The world-class facility and modern infrastructure will provide the fans with a forgettable experience. Apart from this, fans worldwide will be able to enjoy every moment of the exciting match through live coverage on Doordarshan Sports, Euro Sports, etc.

