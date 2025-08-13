Wonderful Pistachios Highlights Power of Protein at Indian Healthy Snacking Summit 2025

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Wonderful® Pistachios, the world's largest grower and processor of pistachios and distributor of California Pistachios, proudly participated as an exhibitor, partner and speaker at the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit (IHSS) 2025, held in Delhi under the theme "The Future of Snacking, One Bite at a Time." The summit brought together leading voices and innovative minds from the food ecosystem, including startups, industry leaders, and health and wellness experts to explore the future of India's evolving snacking culture.

Representing Wonderful Pistachios, Shail Pancholi, spokesperson for California Pistachios in India, delivered a powerful presentation that tracked the brand's global journey in transforming pistachios from a humble commodity into a modern-day, high-protein snack. He shared how Wonderful Pistachios became the #1 snack nut brand in the U.S., driven by a sharp focus on health, taste, and innovation.

Pancholi drew compelling parallels between global snacking trends and India's rapidly evolving consumer behaviour. "Indian consumers are increasingly looking for snacks that are not only delicious but also functional and protein-smart," he stated, spotlighting pistachios as a balanced snacking sourcecontaining all nine essential amino acidsand comparing them to other plant-based proteins like tofu, lentils, and chickpeas in protein quality (as presented in the comparative index from the presentation). Pancholi also spoke about the brand's targeted digital and out-of-home campaign in India last year, which helped establish pistachios as a go-to snack among urban health-conscious consumers.

The summit also witnessed the launch of Farmley's Healthy Snacking Report 2025, which revealed that "Health has emerged as a key driver in snacking decisions, with 72% of respondents actively seeking snacks that offer functional benefits such as improved energy, enhanced mood, and higher protein content." California Pistachios tie into this trend as a smart snack that provides six grams of protein per 28g serving, as well as giving consumers energy to power their day.

Other notable speakers at IHSS included Revant Himatsingka (Food Pharmacist), Ambrish Jha (CEO, SatyaG), Sanjay Jakhar (IIMR), Amish Srivastava (SVP, Bigbasket), and representatives from Shark Tank Indiaeach offering insights into the future of food and functional snacking.

As India continues to embrace purposeful, health-driven snacking, Wonderful Pistachios remains committed to leading the charge by offering a snack that doesn't force consumers to choose between taste and nutrition.

For more information about California Pistachios, visit www.californiapistachios.com.

California Pistachios are grown and distributed by The Wonderful Company, the world's largest vertically integrated pistachio processor and marketer located in California's Central Valley. California Pistachios are Non-GMO, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Sun-ripened in the moderate Mediterranean climate of California, these distinctively green nuts pack taste and contain antioxidants and over 30 different nutrients. California Pistachios in India are available under leading brands and private labels at retail outlets, grocery stores, and online platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor