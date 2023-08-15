World Badminton Champion, P.V. Sindhu, inaugurates SportX, Asia's Most Exquisite Indoor Stadium – The Magnum Opus of Woxsen University

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 15: P.V. Sindhu, Padma Bhushan Awardee, Olympic medallist & World Badminton champion unveiled Asia's most exquisite indoor sports arena, the magnum opus of Woxsen University, SportX at Woxsen University Campus in Kamkole near Sangareddy.

"I have never seen a university with such wonderful infrastructure. I visited a lot of universities but I think Woxsen is the best," said P.V. Sindhu, Padma Bhushan Awardee, Olympic medallist & World Badminton champion. While talking about the sports infrastructure at Woxsen University, She added, "I'm sure sports facilities at Woxsen will definitely make you play and I encourage students to make the best use of what Woxsen is offering."

Woxsen's pursuit of distinction isn't confined to lecture halls, it transverses into the arena of sports infrastructure with the precision of a masterstroke. A vision crystallized into a master plan that included almost every Indoor and Outdoor sport to the highest international standards, sprawling over a 60-acre canvas. Woxsen has a cluster of Outdoor sports Courts that include Box Cricket, 5-a-side Football Turf, Sand Volleyball, Tennis, Basketball, Kabaddi, Golf Practice Green & mini–Driving Range, Croquet & ICC standards Cricket Stadium, all meticulously designed with floodlighting and high fencing, ensuring round-the-clock utilization.

The newly unveiled SportX is a testament to the spirit of excellence, determination, and the pursuit of perfection. Housing 8 Badminton Courts meeting BWF and Olympic standards, with Yonex Mats, 2 Squash Courts of WSF standards, SportX embodies a commitment to elevate sporting standards. In addition, the arena offers facilities for billiards, pool, carrom, chess, table tennis, Zumba, Pilates, and gymnastics, providing an encompassing environment for both champions and enthusiasts.

"When purpose is strong, passion ignites. When passion becomes obsession, things begin to happen. My enduring vision for Woxsen was an internationally acclaimed sports hub with unparalleled facilities. SportX now stands as a testament to this steadfast ambition, poised to revolutionize sports through a meticulously curated master plan," said Praveen K Pula, Founder & Chancellor, Woxsen University.

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Sciences. With 100+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #1, All India Top Emerging Engineering Colleges, Outlook I-Care 2023, Rank #12, All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2023, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022, #16 Top 50 Business schools for Research in India, IIRF 2023.

