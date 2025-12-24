World Book of Records 9th Summit & Award Ceremony Held at UK Parliament

SMPL

London [UK], December 24: World Book of Records 9th Summit & Award Ceremony was held at the prestigious Churchill Room, House of Commons, UK Parliament, Palace of Westminster, London, marking a significant global gathering celebrating excellence, leadership, and international cooperation.

Santosh Shukla, CEO World Book of Records, stated that this distinguished international ceremony celebrated excellence in public service, diplomacy, social leadership, and enterprise, continuing the World Book of Records' long-standing tradition of recognising outstanding individuals and organisations from across the globe. Honourees and delegates represented the United Kingdom, United States of America, Russia, France, Italy, India, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Canada, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Egypt, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland, Japan, Australia, and Mauritius.

Distinguished attendees included Sarah Gardener, BEM; Lady Dannatt; HM Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk; Phurba Gyalbo Moktan; Professor Caroline Makaka, Founder, Ladies of All Nations International; Klaus Hank, Senior Partner, CAPCO; Keith Arthur Pibworth; Gillian Davina Pibworth; Roberta Parodi; Vikramaditya Singh, Minister for Public Works of Himachal Pradesh; Dr. Amreen Sekhon; Advocate Uma Shanker Rahul, Former State Commissioner and State Minister (Commissionerate for Specially-Abled Persons), Government of Rajasthan; Sumit Kumar Singla, Managing Director, Curetech Formulations (P) Ltd.; Reshu Singla; Prachi Dhabal Deb, Founder and Artist, Cake Decor India; Rhythm Sudhir Wagholikar, Author; Colonel Pratul Thapliyal, 127 Infantry Battalion (TA), Eco Garhwal Rifles; Manishkumar Babubhai Viradiya; Nayankumari Manishkumar Viradiya; Mokshi Virk; Kevin Virk; Michele Fabbri; Beatrice Pavasini; Madhuresh Mishra, Senior IT Consultant and Leader; Rachana Shah, CEO, RA Expertise; Chetna Gawali, Director, Pune Institute of Business Management; Amol Munjal, Director, Merrakii - Munjal Universal Consultancy Pvt. Ltd.; Satyakala Tamang Lama; Paras Sharma; Dr. Anirudda Pai; Matadhipathi PP Shreemad Vidyadeesh Teerth Shreepad Vader Swamiji, Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math; Dayanna Shrivastava; Kashwi Shrivastava; Brinder Sall; and SP Maestro.

The ceremony was further honoured by the presence of eminent personalities including Hon'ble MP Virendra Sharma; Lord Rami Ranger; Mahendrasinh C. Jadeja; HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji; Vandana Khurana; Hetal Upadhyay; Ankur Sharma; Aaqib Edavan Kattil; Alka Arya; Dr. Suchita Shukla; Dr. Rajeev Shrivastav; Dr. Tithi Bhalla; Rajshekhar Tripathi; and Divyani Kandira.

