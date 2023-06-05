World Environment Day 2023: Top TV Stars Pledge To Plant a Tree on Their Birthdays in a Unique Campaign by Telly Reporter

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 5: On the significant occasion of World Environment Day, popular news portal Telly Reporter has come up with a unique initiative which is related with the betterment of environment through planting trees. For this noble cause, Telly Reporter roped in many popular TV stars and symbolically gifted each of them a tree plant. The portal urged these TV stars to plant trees every year on their birthdays. Many actors easily agreed to this idea of protecting the environment and increasing green cover which is the need of the hour. Telly Reporter's Initiative had a very positive impact and through this initiative not only stars pledged to plant trees but they also urged millions of their fans to do the same. Let us now tell you who are those popular TV stars who all as responsible citizens committed and pledged to plant trees and came in support of Telly Reporter's campaign.

Big Boss contestant and the first runner up of the show Pratik Sehajpal while showing his concerns towards environment welcomed Telly Reporter's initiative and decided to be part of it.

Pratik Sehajpal said, "If we want to save this earth, we have to celebrate every day as World Environment Day and then only we will be able serve the cause of protecting our environment. There is nothing we can imagine without trees and the environment. We all are able to breathe because of the oxygen we get from trees. We all should collective share responsibility to work for the betterment of our surroundings and the environment. I salute Telly Reporter's unique campaign to make people aware of their environmental duties."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtGP9cEMCZL/

Simba Nagpal was also a very popular contestant in Big Boss 15 who also worked opposite Tejasswi Prakash as Rishabh Gujral on TV show Colors show Nagin 6. Pledging his support, Simba Nagpal immensely praised Telly Reporter's campaign on World Environment Day.

Simba Nagpal said, "On World Environment Day, I would like to appeal everyone to plant trees in their gardens, in their homes and wherever it is possible to do so. I pledge to do the same. I am happy to share this responsibility and making people aware through Telly Reporter's brilliant initiative to save our environment. Not polluting and keeping our surroundings clean is another way of protecting our environment. I urge everyone to be a responsible citizen."

Popular television celebrity Rajiv Adatia rose to fame as a contestant of Big Boss 15. He was also seen on Colors show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull. He is also a well-known social media influencer and has a huge fan following. He has always been aware of his responsibilities towards the environment and hence he easily agreed to be part of Telly Reporter's campaign.

Rajiv Adatia says, "It is our collective responsibility to take care and further the cause of environment. In our efforts to increase greenery on our beloved planet we all should plant more and more trees. We should also reduce the use of plastic. On this significant occasion of World Environment Day, I pledge that I would be planting more and more trees every year. Telly Reporter's initiative to make people aware of their environmental duties is worth praising."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtGRHissPzq

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Ziddi Dil Na Maane and Dil Diyaan Gallan actor Kavveri Priiyam is also happy supporting the cause of saving environment as she also took pledge to do her best to protect the environment. She said, "Telly Reporters initiative is commendable. If we all think of planting at least one tree, it is going to make a huge difference to our environment, our society and our quality of life. Every citizen of this country and the world has a duty towards the betterment of our environment. On the occasion of World Environment Day, I pledge that every year on my birthday, I will be planting at least one tree and always do my bit to protect Mother Nature."

Rishi Saxena is currently playing the popular character of Manav in Colors serial Saavi Ki Savaari. Showing his concerns towards nature, he praised Telly Reporter for its efforts to make people aware of their surroundings and remind people of their responsibilities towards the environment.

On World Environment Day Rishi Saxena said, "Anyone can think that how does planting one tree going to help? But what if everyone decides to plant trees? With our collective environmental efforts we can surely make the world a better place. Every small steps matter. Not using plastic and segregating wastes before deposing it off also matters. On this World Environment Day, I pledge that I am going to take efforts to save our environment and do my best in making the world a better place. I would like to congratulate Telly Reporter for such a brilliant initiative regarding environment."

Currently working for Sab TV's popular show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare as Rajkumari Tarapriya, actress Riya Sharma is also glad that she took the pledge to do her best for protecting our environment. Talking about it Riya Sharma said, "It is because environment and greenery who are alive today. It not only gives us life but no one just cannot imagine life without it. It is our duty that we all should work for the betterment of our environment and nature. Today I am glad to take a pledge that every year on my birthday I will be planting at least one tree. I urge that you all should also come forward and show concern for our environment."

Seen as Sonam Goyal in Colors popular serial Saavi Ki Savaari, Fenil Umrigar is also too happy to be part of Telly Reporter's campaign to save the environment. She said, "On the occasion of World Environment Day, I pledge that I will always help to protect our environment and take efforts to clean our surroundings. I have always been a plant lover and have many plants in various corners of my house. Planting saplings really helps in reducing pollution and it increases oxygen levels. I urge everyone to be environment friendly, keep their surroundings neat and clean, and plant at least one tree. From now onwards I am going to do the same and I am glad that Telly Reporter thought of such a brilliant initiative to save our environment."

Talking about his campaign to save the environment, founder of Telly Reporter Ashutosh Kumar said, "TV serials are watched in every household and TV stars have millions of followers world over. That's the reason we thought of roping in these stars in our environmental related efforts."

He further said, "On the occasion of World Environment Day, Telly Reporter decided to gift each star a tree plant and asked them to take a pledge to plant trees on their birthdays every year. Interestingly, many stars immediately agreed to be part of Telly Reporter's unique initiative and also urged their fans to do the same and help the cause of saving our environment."

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor