World Environment day: Plantation drive held at 'The Wellness City'

'The Wellness City', an iconic environment-friendly project coming up on the Chandigarh-Patiala highway, near here held a plantation drive to commemorate 'World Environment Day'.

Those who participated in the plantation drive included the developing company - Prime Land Promoters and Builders, PLPB's, Co-Chairmen - Sanjiv Kumar and Devraj Bansal and MDs' Sumit Singla and Lohit Bansal. The top management was accompanied by the entire team of PLPB. Saplings of medicinal as well as fruit trees were planted. These included - Lemon, Lemon Grass, Tulsi, Insulin, Har Shungar, Guava, Mango, Kinnow, Oxora, Hibiscus, Gulmohar, Kener, Amaltas etc.

'The Wellness City' is the first of its kind 'bioclimatic architecture' based project in the region. Bioclimatic architecture is an environment-friendly architecture based on providing maximum comfort to inhabitants while avoiding high consumption of resources, and it is all about 'being sustainable'.

Sanjiv Kumar said, "In very simple terms, bioclimatic architecture is when we design with nature and not against nature. While the project will be spread over 90 acres, 10 acres of green belt will be created. Every fourth sapling we plant will be medicinal."

Sumit Singla said, "If your house is well orientated with the sun and the wind, encouraging favored airflow and reducing unfavoured solar radiation, for human comfort, then you can open a window towards a well-shaded planted transitional space instead of using the AC when it gets hot. Most of the buildings in 'The Wellness City' will be properly positioned, oriented, and proportioned to create a favorable microclimate."

Lohit Bansal said, "'The Wellness City' is being built by seeking inspiration from the five elements of life - water, earth, fire, air and the soul which is envisaged as an oasis of tranquillity and wellness. The project is being designed by top International architects and will be completed by 2023."

Besides other key features, 'The Wellness City' will house a sprawling 25-acre 'Art of Living' Ashram, which is coming up in association with the 'Art of Living Foundation'. This will have a meditation hall, Ayurveda College, Ayurveda Hospital, Panchkarma Centre etc. Recently the renowned founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, also visited 'The Wellness City' to conduct a Mahasatsang.

