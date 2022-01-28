World Hospitality Expo 2022, an initiative of Anand Kishor inspires global leaders to Join and experience the feel

Organized by aajjo.com, World Hospitality Expo 2022 is a global virtual event that is going to be held from 1st February to 5th February 2022, to provide a global stage to every small and international business and create opportunities for new possible clients, business investors, dealers, and service providers.

WHE 2022, being a virtual expo, eliminates the use of paper, creating an eco-friendly method to showcase and promote your services and products.

Several hospitality associations & consultants' experts voluntarily join worldhospitalityexpo.com to share their knowledge & experiences for benefits of the hospitality industry in this covid time.

"India is a huge market of 1.4 billion people. We found a huge gap in transferring innovation, knowledge & right information sharing. WHE aims to provide an opportunity to leading thought leaders and industry leaders to share their views and opinions on possible growth opportunities in scaling businesses across", says Mr. Anand Kishor, CEO/Founder Director of Ahata Industries (Founded in 2004) and Aajjo.com (Established in 2015), Co-Founder of Yaari Industries (established in 2017). Anand Kishor has a proven record of operating business by making the best market strategy, operation, budgets, product launching, and complete management.

Aajjo.com is one of the leading B2B marketplaces in India created with a vision to provide the best platform for buyers and sellers to trade in a safe and secure environment. Along with its marketplace, aajjo.com provides complete marketing and consumer management solutions. Also, AAJJO.COM provides premium quality-verified sales and business leads to all the registered businesses to help them increase their visibility and exposure.

AAJJO.COM is a marketplace which connects buyers & sellers for transferring technology & innovation +Virtual Events + Blogging information channel for latest technology updates

Some of the leading attendees who are going to mark their presence includes:

HPMF Team. - Dr. Nitin Shankar Nagrale Dr. Nitin Shankar Nagrale is working with M/s Quality New Zealand as CEO India and Emerging Markets since February 2020. Dr. Nitin Shankar Nagrale has been awarded various awards throughout his career. These awards include Top 50 Innovation Leaders 2018, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Lifetime Achievement Award 2018, and many more. He is the first person in the world to have completed the CERTIFIED HOTEL PURCHASE MANAGER certification course from American Hotel and Lodging Education Institute (AHLEI).

HOTREMAI -ANIL MALHOTRA. Hotremai is a leading association of renowned hotel and restaurant equipment manufacturers, sup-pliers, service providers and consultant companies. Being a non-political and non-profit body, its activities are solely undertaken for the benefit of its members, irrespective of their class of trade. It has a strong membership base of reputed companies who are catering to the Hospitality Industry in the most professional manner. Topic: Experium by HOTREMAI

FSCAI TEAM - Rajesh Chowdhury. A sales leader with an exceptional career and records over his 26 years of career in managing sales and marketing operations.

Rajesh Chowdhury is the managing director of H & S Business Solutions, where they help businesses improve their operating models, build new strategies, and offer business solutions. Also, he is a producer at Ashmita and Amisha Films, releasing their first movie project in January 2022. Topic: Art of Hospitality Planning by Hospitality Masters.

CHEF STUDIO TEAM- Chef Jugesh Arora. Chef Jugesh Arora is a Golden hat award-winning, progressive culinary professional. With over 25 years of experience in world-class hotels and resorts, Chef Jugesh Arora has a unique, creative flair and passion for food with a strong sense of business and intrapersonal skills. Chef Jugesh Arora is Certified Food Safety Manager (ISO 22000) and president of the Southern India Culinary Association. Topic: Contribution of Chefs in Sustainable Business Model: Vision of the Doyens.

IHSPF Team- VIJAY MOHAN BEMEBY. An alumnus of Xavier Institute of Management, Mr. Vijay Mohan Bembey is a veteran Marketing & Sales Professional having more than 35 years of experience in Channel Development, Major Customer's Development, New Hotel Projects, QSR's Chains, Key Account Management, IDEAC's development, and Building Effective Teams. Mr. Vijay Mohan Bembey has handled diversified products like commercial kitchen equipment, consumer durable, and commercial products. Topic: Growth Through Networking and Collaborations.

The event is expected to bring out new innovations and groundbreaking ideas to fuel growth through massive Networking and Collaborations.

