World Pulses Day 2025: Rural Jharkhand’s Arhar Dal Farmers Find a Profitable Market Path with Dal Mills

On World Pulses Day (February 10), we celebrate the pivotal role that pulses like Arhar Dal play in global food systems and the lives of farmers. Rita Devi, a farmer from Manjhiaon Block of Garhwa District, Jharkhand, once faced the struggles common to many smallholder farmers in the region: low prices for her Arhar Dal, poor market access, and a reliance on middlemen who paid her as little as Rs 60-Rs 80 per kg for her produce. This, despite living in one of the largest Arhar-producing areas of the state. However, a remarkable transformation has taken place, thanks to the creation of the Manjhiaon Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) and innovative public policy initiatives.

With the introduction of a nearby processing unit, Rita now processes her Arhar Dal at minimal cost (Rs 3-Rs 5 per kg) and sells it at Rs 120 per kg in the local market, significantly increasing her income. She estimates earning an additional Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 compared to previous years. Furthermore, the FPO has allowed Rita and her fellow farmers to bypass middlemen and sell directly to the Cluster Level Federation (CLF), where the processed product is packaged and marketed.

This success story highlights the importance of effective marketing strategies in agriculture, particularly in ensuring fair prices for farmers. The success of the Manjhiaon FPO aligns with this year's World Pulses Day theme, ‘Pulses Bringing Diversity to Agrifood Systems.’ It also showcases how well-designed public policies, like the Transform Rural India Public Policy in Action (PPIA) initiative, can play a crucial role in strengthening the agro-value chain and empowering smallholder farmers. The PPIA initiative, led by Ram Kumar, focused on strengthening the agro-value chain for farmers in Jharkhand through solutions such as dal mills, oil expeller machines, and the development of local brands. By improving infrastructure and supporting climate-smart farming practices, this initiative has empowered marginalized farmers to become more economically independent while promoting sustainable farming practices.

In collaboration with the District Administration and Deputy Commissioner Shri Ramesh Gholap, this initiative provided critical infrastructure, including dal mills and oil expellers, helping to boost the value of Arhar Dal and Mustard Seeds. By reducing dependence on middlemen and improving market access, farmers have seen a more stable and fair income.This success story is a testament to how innovative public policies and community collaboration can drive meaningful change, promoting economic growth, sustainability, and fairness for rural farmers.