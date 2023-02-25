“World-renowned homeopathic physician, Dr. Bhaskar Sharma, appointed All India Secretary Medical Wing of People’s Forum of India”

New Delhi (India), February 25: Renowned homeopathic physician Dr. Bhaskar Sharma has been appointed as the All India Secretary Medical Wing of the People’s Forum of India, an esteemed position that reflects his extensive experience and knowledge in the field. Dr. Sharma’s long list of accomplishments includes serving as a member of the Advisory Committee for the United Nations Volunteer in 2019, being appointed as an expert in the Homeopathy Pharmacopoeia Committee of the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy by the Ministry of AYUSH in 2016, and becoming the National Researcher of the Year 2020 for Climate Action Through Education in the Philippines.

Dr. Sharma’s credentials are vast and impressive, having authored over 150 books and consulted for respected institutions such as the Hahnemann College of Homeopathy UK London, Sea Bee University Tonga, and United College of Brazil. He also serves as a research director and consultant, providing invaluable expertise in his field. His appointment as the All India Secretary Medical Wing further solidifies his status as a leading expert in homeopathic medicine.

Several individuals congratulated Dr. Sharma on his appointment, including Vice Chancellor Pragyan International University Ranchi Jharkhand Professor Dr. Suresh Aggarwal, Principal Gaya Homoeopathic Medical College, Gaya Ravindra Kumar, and Dr. Deepak Pandey, Director General of the International Police Forum in the USA. Other individuals such as General GM, Dr. Jasbir Singh, Assistant Director of Rajbhasha in Delhi, Dr. Raghuveer Sharma, Former Deputy Director of the Public Information Department in Lucknow, and Dr. Suresh Ujala, Former Judge of the Raj Consumer Commission in Uttar Pradesh also expressed their congratulations.

Dr. Sharma’s appointment highlights the importance of homeopathic medicine in India and around the world. With his extensive knowledge and expertise, he is well-equipped to lead the Medical Wing and further advance the field of homeopathy. As the world continues to grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, alternative forms of medicine like homeopathy have gained renewed interest and recognition. Dr. Sharma’s appointment is a testament to the growing importance of homeopathy and the need for experts in the field to lead the way.

In conclusion, Dr. Bhaskar Sharma’s appointment as the All India Secretary Medical Wing of the People’s Forum of India is a significant milestone in his career and a testament to his expertise in the field of homeopathic medicine. With his impressive credentials and vast experience, he is well-positioned to lead the Medical Wing and further promote the importance of homeopathic medicine in India and beyond. His appointment is a positive step forward for the field and highlights the growing recognition and interest in alternative forms of medicine. www.drsharmafoundation.org

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor