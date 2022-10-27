World Street Faridabad celebrates Diwali 'Lights of Joy' with Great Pomp

Diwali, the festival of lights and happiness was celebrated with great pomp by the people. World Street, Faridabad also celebrated 'Lights of Joy' the grandeur of artistic Diwali Decor along with various cultural and entertainment programs.

World Street was lush with luminously beautiful warm white lights bringing warmth to Faridabad and setting the euphoria of Diwali celebrations. The array of arc-shaped pipe lights, the Lotus-Shaped Diwali stage, the lavishly large Divya Rangoli, and the royal gallant Dhanush along with a gorgeously crafted Gadda, such bold artistic decor strengthens the foundation of love and truth and uplifted the ambiance to start your happy moments.

The Sufi singer Neeraj Dhal entertained with his soulful performance. Besides, the performance by the dance troupe kept people enthralled throughout the event.

Thousands of people visited World Street and enjoyed it with great fervour. In the new world, post the COVID-19 pandemic, people were excited to celebrate Diwali with their friends and families, and the programs at The Royal Residency, World Street was one such occasion where people were found exuberated and took along a memorable night with them.

