World Trauma Day: A Call to Action on Trauma Prevention and Management

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 18: Every year, World Trauma Day serves as a crucial global reminder of the significance of preventing and addressing trauma, particularly stemming from road accidents, falls, and other high-impact events. As orthopaedic surgeons, we stand on the frontlines of managing the skeletal and soft tissue injuries resulting from these incidents. Orthopaedic trauma requires specialized care for fractures, dislocations, and musculoskeletal injuries, making it a vital focus area on this day of awareness.

The Global Burden of Orthopaedic Trauma

Trauma remains a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, with road traffic accidents (RTAs) being a major contributor. The World Health Organization reports that approximately 1.3 million people die annually due to RTAs, while millions more suffer from severe injuries, many involving fractures and musculoskeletal damage. Beyond the physical toll, these injuries also impact patients' psychological, social, and economic well-being.

Orthopaedic trauma cases, particularly those from RTAs, are complex and require prompt, specialized intervention. With the rise in urbanization and vehicular use, traffic accidents have become more frequent and severe, increasing the number of polytrauma patients. Effective management not only requires immediate fracture treatment but also consideration of systemic factors such as internal bleeding and neurovascular compromise.

Leading the Way in Trauma Care: Sunshine Bone and Joint Institute (SBJI)

The Sunshine Bone and Joint Institute (SBJI), one of the largest orthopaedic group practices in India, boasts a team of over 30 consultant surgeons, specializing in every subspecialty of orthopaedics. SBJI's Level-1 trauma centre is equipped to treat complex orthopaedic trauma cases, with internationally trained experts handling adult and pediatric trauma alike. The institute's multidisciplinary team, including orthopaedic, thoracic, and vascular surgeons, alongside critical care specialists, ensures seamless care even in severe cases of thoracic and abdominal trauma.

Prevention: The Key to Reducing Trauma

Prevention is central to reducing the burden of trauma. Road safety initiatives play a crucial role in minimizing traffic-related injuries, especially in countries where road safety regulations are lax or infrastructure is underdeveloped. As an orthopaedic surgeon, I have witnessed the devastating effects of road accidents firsthand. Key strategies that can help reduce trauma include:

* Strict Enforcement of Traffic Laws

* Public Awareness Campaigns

* Improved Infrastructure

* Vehicle Safety Measures

* Efficient Emergency Response Systems

The Importance of Education and Training

Education is critical to effective trauma management. Orthopaedic surgeons must be trained in advanced surgical techniques, simulation-based learning, and collaborative education. Furthermore, global education initiatives and ongoing research and innovation are vital to improving outcomes in trauma care.

The Role of the Orthopaedic Surgeon Beyond Surgery

Orthopaedic surgeons are not just technicians who fix broken boneswe are educators, advocates, and collaborators in the fight against trauma. In line with this mission, I founded the Sarvejana Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to providing high-quality orthopaedic care to those who cannot afford it. Through this platform, we aim to bridge the gap in access to specialized healthcare, ensuring that economic constraints do not hinder timely and effective treatment.

One of the Foundation's key initiatives is S.T.O.P (Society to Prevent Accidents), representing our commitment to reducing road accidents in India by 5% over the next decade. Through collaborations with governmental bodies, including the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Sarvejana will focus on prevention, road safety awareness, and strategic interventions. Our efforts align with MoRTH's 4 E's framework: Education, Enforcement, Engineering, and Emergency Care.

A Collaborative Approach to Reducing Road Accidents

The Sarvejana Foundation aims to work closely with leading institutions across India to implement sustainable solutions that reduce road traffic injuries and fatalities. This initiative highlights our dedication to creating safer environments for all, with a vision to prevent trauma and save lives.

Dr. A.V. Gurava Reddy MB, D Ortho, DNB Ortho, MCh Ortho (Liverpool)

FRCS (Edinburgh), FRCS (Glasgow), FRCS (London)

Chief Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon

Chairman - Sunshine Bone & Joint Institute

MD - KIMS-SUNSHINE Hospitals

