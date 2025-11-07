XLRI announces XSET for scholars seeking admission to its doctoral programmes in Management

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 7: India has plenty of managers. What it now needs more than ever are management thinkers and thought leaders who question assumptions, draw insights from research and make decisions that truly matter. To foster this, the XLRI Xavier School of Management has launched the Xavier Scholar Entrance Test (XSET), a national-level examination for admission to its Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) and Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM). Both programmes prepare doctoral scholars for careers in academics, research-driven consulting, corporate training, and industry leadership.

For over 75 years, XLRI has combined a commitment to academic rigour with social responsibility. Its doctoral programmes are designed not just to teach but to create scholar-leaders who bring depth to practice and relevance to theory.

Why a doctoral study at XLRI matters

A doctoral study in management is not a silent academic pursuit. Researchers today shape public policy, influence business models, and guide organizations toward ethical and human-centred leadership. XLRI's FPM and EFPM programmes are built for this purpose. They provide:

- Specialization across nine management areas: Economics, Finance, General Management (Entrepreneurship, Law, Ethics, Communication), Human Resource Management, Information Systems, Marketing, Production, Operations & Decision Sciences, Organizational Behaviour, and Strategy

- Mentorship from faculty with global research experience

- Rigorous coursework, seminars, research projects, and doctoral thesis guidance

- (For full-time scholars) financial aid and free hostel accommodation in XLRI's 40+ acre green campus in Jamshedpur.

"Doctoral scholars across age groups and work experience come together in the intellectual melting pot that XLRI is. We believe in free knowledge flow across subject areas and knowledge groups to foster uninhibited knowledge creation," says Dr. J. Ajith Kumar, the Associate Dean of FPM & Research.

XSET: Exam Details

The Xavier Scholar Entrance Test (XSET) will be held on Sunday, January 4, 2026, as a computer-based exam across 12 cities in India. The test evaluates:

- Interest in management research

- Understanding of management concepts

- Logical reasoning and analytical skills

- Ethical orientation

Candidates need a minimum score of 50% to qualify for the next (interview) stage, though some areas in XLRI may require higher cut-offs. Academic background and relevant work experience will also be considered for interview shortlisting.

Take the First Step Toward Research-Driven Leadership

XLRI invites aspiring scholar-leaders from across India to register for the XSET as their first step toward a career that goes beyond management practice by shaping ideas, challenging assumptions, and influencing the future of organizations and society.

Registration for XSET 2026 is now open. Visit,

for FPM-cum-XSET:

https://erp.xlri.ac.in/anon_applRegistrationPage.htm?id=7cf2f9ccc832cc4c19c62b6fb46cc26d#

for EFPM-cum-XSET:

https://erp.xlri.ac.in/anon_applRegistrationPage.htm?id=7cf2f9ccc832cc4c19c62b6fb46cc26d

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor