XR Central partners with Taiwanese PC Giant GIGABYTE for IPL Metaverse Debut

XR Central is partnering with Taiwanese computer hardware giant GIGABYTE and Lucknow Super Giants, the newest IPL team on the block, to create an exclusive, digital-access-only fan zone which will hook XR veterans and newcomers alike.

This will be a dynamic new addition combining esports and the emerging metaverse into one package.

The experience features a virtual creation of the Cricket Sports Stadium, from its distinctive curved facade to the spiral walkway at the front. Also featured are exclusively designed panels along the stadium's internal walls, where visitors to the experience can view player stats and try on their jerseys. The external walls of the stadium are covered in vibrant custom artwork evoking the unique spirit of Lucknow through dancers, musicians and place-specific details.

Visitors will have a unique opportunity to be one of the lucky few people who will get to make metaverse history and meet their cricketing idols in an exclusive meet-and-greet in this virtual world, and additionally, have a chance to win a real-life GIGABYTE PC by competing in a PC assembly game. They can also explore featured GIGABYTE devices in a beautiful product lounge.

Sunil Grewal, Director, GIGABYTE INDIA- "We at GIGABYTE are very excited about the Metaverse project in partnership with Lucknow Super Giants and XRC. We will be bringing to fans an immersive experience that will enthrall them for sure. At GIGABYTE we strive to make our community experience future ready/ world-class products. And, this will be a perfect opportunity for them to know more about our brand and products".

Anshul Agarwal, Founder, XR Central, says: "We are extremely proud to be creating history by being one of the first to debut Cricket Fan Zone in the Metaverse with a fabulous immersive experience which is multiplayer and running on a web browser. We are extremely grateful to GIGABYTE and Lucknow Super Giants for trusting us with the opportunity. This is just the start and we are confident that our platform MetaQube will democratize the way Metaverses have been thought about"

The start of the experience will allow users to name and customise their avatars, offering a wide range of selections - from skin colours, clothing, hair, to eyewear and headgear.

XR Central - founded by Anshul Agarwal and Shrey Mishra - is rapidly expanding its footprint in the Metaverse and Web 3.0 spaces to enable individuals and organisations to be metaverse-equipped. As esports rise in prominence, XR Central can provide the industry with a path to an immersive, interactive and informative metaverse experience.

The experience was built using XR Central's metaverse platform, MetaQube, a metaverse builder powered by a gaming engine, enabling visitors to have a fast, seamless, and cross-device experience. Visitors will be able to select avatars, toggle between first person and third person views, and interact with friends and family in the virtual confines of the Metaverse Cricket Stadium.

XR Central is renowned for its attention to detail and has developed metaverse experiences which are personal yet scalable, beautiful yet functional. The metaverse event is free to attend, and accommodates a variety of devices and browsers, including mobiles and tablets. Visitors are welcome to invite friends and family and add a brand new dimension to their social life.

As a perennial developer in PC and server hardware and solutions, GIGABYTE is dedicated to foster marvelous user experiences for content creators and gamers, allowing their imagination to manifest a better life; as a server hardware and solution provider, GIGABYTE is poised to extend our scope in business servers and cloud systems with hardware and software solutions that integrate AI and AloT applications to allow customers to capture, analyze, and transform digital information into economic data, accelerating businesses' success from edge to cloud.

XR Central is a start-up based out of Gurgaon. They specialize in metaverse creation for a diverse array of industries, as well as creating interactive design content using immersive technologies such as virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR).

XR Central was founded by Anshul Agarwal and Shrey Mishra. The organisation's vision is to democratize the way XR technology has been used to solve real world problems.

