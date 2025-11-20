Yamaha Teams Up with Overseas Traders to Promote Sustainable Forest Conservation of Indian Rosewood

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 20: Yamaha Corporation and Overseas Traders, an Indian lumber company that supplies Indian rosewood for acoustic and electric guitars worldwide, have agreed to promote and manage Indian rosewood jointly. This agreement, dated November 2025, promotes sustainable forest conservation and management of Indian rosewood.

Through this partnership, Yamaha and Overseas Traders will work together to develop a sustainable supply chain of Indian rosewood for both companies, covering the process from the forest to the final product, and collaborate on research and development related to the species' forest conservation.

Many Yamaha instruments, such as pianos, string instruments, and woodwinds, are mainly made from wood. Recently, there have been concerns about decreasing resources and the quality of some wood species. To maintain a steady supply of high-quality wood, Yamaha has been implementing the Otonomori (Forest of Sound) Project in collaboration with local communities, governments and academic institutions in places like Tanzania and Hokkaido, Japan, to promote circular and sustainable forest management.

Indian rosewood is a vital material for guitars and one of the most valuable tree species native to southern India. Since 2022, Yamaha has been examining the local supply chain in Karnataka, from forest management through instrument material processing, as well as the natural regeneration and growth of Indian rosewood trees in the region. Although Indian rosewood is primarily sourced from state-managed forests, natural regeneration has been limited, raising concerns about sustainability. To address these challenges and advance local Otonomori activities focused on Indian rosewood conservation, Yamaha has launched a joint research project with Overseas Traders, who will serve as the local partner. In collaboration with local research institutions and government authorities, the project will conduct reforestation trials, evaluate material utilization efficiency, and develop a community-based forest conservation model.

"We are excited to enter into this partnership, which reflects our long-term efforts toward the sustainable conservation of Indian rosewood through close collaboration with a local company," said Kazushi Nakai, project manager of Otonomori Project at Yamaha. "By joining forces as two companies engaged in the timber supply chain for musical instruments, we aim to conserve forest resources and use them responsibly, while accumulating scientific evidence to ensure the long-term sustainability of Indian rosewood. Through co-creation with local communities, we work to build a sustainable ecosystem for future generations."

"We at Overseas Traders, a third-generation exporter of Indian rosewood for musical instruments, join hands with Yamaha Corporation in a shared mission to ensure sustainable and ethical wood sourcing," said Ankit Yogi, managing partner of Overseas Traders. "Through this partnership, both Overseas Traders and Yamaha are committed to restoring rosewood populations in India while supporting Yamaha's global sustainability efforts such as the Otonomori Project. We believe this collaboration brings together craftmanship with environmental responsibility securing the future of tonewood and forest ecosystems."

About Yamaha Corporation

Founded in 1887, the Yamaha Group has established itself as a global leader in manufacturing musical instruments and audio products while continuing to engage in various business activities to grow services related to sound and music. Yamaha operates over 60 subsidiaries worldwide, dedicated to serving millions of customers across six continents, focusing on delivering excellence in quality and innovation, prioritizing our sustainability efforts and contributing to people's "well-being".

About Overseas Traders

Overseas Traders is a company based in Hubli, Karnataka, India, engaged in the harvesting, processing, sales, and import/export of Indian rosewood. Since its founding, the company has focused on producing and selling Indian rosewood for musical instruments, shipping and selling its products to top guitar manufacturers around the world.

