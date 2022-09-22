Yami Gautam says NO to Uncomfortable Beauty standing with Faces Canada as their Brand Ambassador

With a Canadian heritage of 40+ years, Faces Canada best known for high-performance makeup and skincare, announces multifaceted Bollywood superstar Yami Gautam as their Brand Ambassador. Yami Gautam, known for her sartorial choices of work, will be seen debuting in the world of make-up, advocating for comfortable beauty with Faces Canada. These days many beauty brands fail to deliver products that are comfortable post its application and this is a major concern to the masses. Despite delivering the outward factors like long stay and array of shades available, beauty brands refrain from addressing the major concern about comfort. Faces Canada takes up the challenge to offer a solution to this with beauty products that are super comfortable on one's skin without compromising on the glam quotient. Supporting the brand's proposition of, standing against uncomfortable beauty, Yami Gautam on-boarded with Faces Canada to be their Brand Ambassador. Talking about this special association with Face Canada, Yami Gautam said, "Being a part of the entertainment world, makeup has been an integral part of my life. There were times when I have struggled due to excess use of make-up with severe repercussions. I believe this was my cue to be more conscious about beauty products that I endorse for an end consumer to use. After many years of contemplation, I was excited to find a partner like Faces Canada who echoed my thoughts and offered beauty, comfort and glam. The brand stands against uncomfortable beauty with their wide range of multi-benefit products with Hydra Matte Foundation and Fresh Eyes Kajal. I could not think of a better brand to start my make-up journey with." Beauty pioneer Faces Canada presents a trendsetting and comfortable range of products starting from varied range in foundations, versatile eye products to Lipsticks that compliment every mood. To name a few- a light weight and good-for-skin foundation - the 3in1 Hydra Matte Foundation, a liquid lipstick with zero dryness - Comfy Matte Liquid Lipstick and a kajal with rose extracts to keep eyes fresh all day- Fresh Eyes Kajal!

