Yas Island set to celebrate its first Diwali Festival in Spectacular Fashion

Gear up for complete family entertainment from October 24 till November 6, 2022 - Witness high octane musical performances and indulge your taste buds with Indian Celebrity Chefs at Yas Island.

This Diwali, there is every reason why you must mix adventure with entertainment and food at Yas Island. Get set for a spectacular musical performance by AR Rahman and enjoy delectable multicuisine food spreads by Indian celebrity chefs at one of the world's fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations.

Proximity from India is indeed very inviting, it's a short 3 Hour flight. Yas Island is located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai.

Diwali vacation with your family is bound to be special with a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences. Here's what you can look forward to:

A.R. Rahman Concert - Etihad Arena

The renowned Indian musician and two-time academy award winner will put on a breathtaking performance at Etihad Arena on October 29 with his ensemble of singers and musicians. Fans will enjoy interesting renditions of his popular original tracks and music blended in with state-of-the-art technology, visual effects and synchronized choreography.

Chef Vineet Bhatia @ Angar, W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island

Celebrity Michelin-starred chef, author and restauranteur, Vineeth Bhatia will curate an a la carte menu in celebration of Diwali from 24 - October 29 at W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island's award-winning Indian restaurant, Angar. Preparing a lunch and dinner menu, guests can enjoy Indian favorites with a modern and creative twist that the celebrity chef is acclaimed for.

Chef Ranveer Brar @ Yas Plaza Hotels

Celebrity chef, Ranveer Brar, will share his love of desi flavors from October 28 - 30 in celebration of Diwali. The acclaimed chef will host an exclusive Chef's Table over three days at Yas Island Rotana's stylish Indian restaurant, Rangoli. In addition, fans can meet the chef as he launches his new cookbook at Filini Garden at Radisson Blu Yas Island.

3D Diwali Light Show & BBQ @ Capila Pool Bar & Grill, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Guests will enjoy a Diwali-themed light projection on the resort's facade, complemented by Bhangra dance performances around the poolside as well as a delicious Indian BBQ spread over two days on October 29-30. The Indian feast will include tandoori, tika meats and freshly grilled naan, as well as bite-sized chaat with a variety of spices, chutneys and fragrant sauces, followed by decadent Indian desserts and Masala chai and Indian-themed beverages.

Diwali Shopping Festival - Spend & Win at Yas Mall

Running over 20 days starting from October 18, guests can enter a draw for a chance to win one of three exciting prizes for every AED 300 spent in celebration of Diwali. The Grand Prize - which will be announced on November 7- will include two Business Class Air tickets to India, diamond jewelry worth AED 5,000 by ZEN Diamond and 200 thousand Darna Points worth 10,000 AED. The first prize includes a one-night stay for two guests at W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, along with dinner curated by Vineet Bhatia as well as two tickets to watch A.R. Rahman in concert. The second prize includes a one-night stay for a family of four at The WB Abu Dhabi and four tickets to enjoy Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.

In addition, numerous entertaining shows and events will take place at Yas Mall throughout Diwali including Bollywood dance performances and roaming stilt walkers to delight guests.

DJ Aqeel & Akhtar @ Stills, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi - Yas Island

Spinning classic pop tunes from the 90s, DJ Aqeel and Akhtar will set the stage for an enjoyable Diwali celebration at Stills, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi - Yas Island.

Diablito at Yas Marina

Diablito will celebrate the festival of light with Indian-inspired Mediterranean items, Indian Paella with Raita sauce - a vegetable paella with curry - as well as tandoori chicken pizza, using Indian spices.

Make your Diwali plans soon.

Check out:

This story has been provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor