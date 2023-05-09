Yash Raj joins Medulance Healthcare as Chief Business Officer - Hospital Partnerships

New Delhi [India], May 9 (/NewsVoir): Medulance, a leading medical emergency response provider, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Yash Raj as Chief Business Officer. With his extensive experience in business development, strategic partnerships, and product marketing, Yash Raj's partnership with Medulance will play a pivotal role in bolstering Medulance's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies for prompt and high-quality responses during medical emergencies nationwide.

Yash Raj is a seasoned executive with over 7 years of experience in the healthcare and education industry. He has held multiple leadership roles during his career, including at Think and Learn (which runs BYJU's), where he was one of the early employees and rose through the ranks to take on leadership responsibilities. Yash Raj oversaw the company's sales and marketing verticals, including its international business, and led a team of 550+ members.

At Medulance, Yash Raj will take on key responsibilities including establishing hospital tie-ups, cultivating client relationships, fostering strategic partnerships, and overseeing operations.

Speaking about his appointment, Yash Raj, Chief Business Officer - Hospital Partnerships said, "I am excited to join Medulance and contribute to their noble mission of saving lives during medical emergencies. Medulance has already made a significant impact in the healthcare industry, and I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen our medical tie-ups, client relations, and partnerships to ensure that more people have access to timely medical assistance when they need it the most."

Pranav Bajaj, Co-founder, Medulance said, "We are thrilled to have Yash Raj on board. His experience and leadership skills will be instrumental in driving our partnerships and client relations as we continue to innovate in the medical emergency response space. With our 5G-enabled vehicles equipped with state-of-the-art technology, we aim to expand our network Pan India and provide critical healthcare services to even the remotest corners of India. We look forward to working closely with him as we continue to grow and innovate in the medical emergency response space. Together, we strive to save time, save lives, and make a mengful impact on the communities we serve."

Medulance started as an ambulance service provider in 2017 and has since expanded to offer a range of medical emergency response services, including in-house medical rooms and dedicated helplines for corporates, teleconsultation, diagnostics, elderly care, mental wellness, and more. The company has saved over 20 Lakh lives to date, and with Yash Raj's expertise, Medulance is poised to further expand its reach and impact in the healthcare industry.

