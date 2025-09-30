Yellow Plate Dialogues 2025: Driving India's Shared Mobility Revolution

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 30: As part of a pioneering initiative, World Auto Forum (WAF) recently organised The Yellow Plate Dialogues (YPD), brought together leaders from top fleet companies, Heads of Transporters Associations, Auto OEMs, Dealer Groups & Tech Cos toe-commerce leaders, IT corporates, auto OEMs, and dealer groups to Co-Create the Shared Vision for Shared Mobility.

The program instantly became a melting pot of insights, strategies, and actionable solutions to transform India's mobility ecosystem.

WAF is thankful to the Yellow Plate Dialogues partners, whose support was instrumental in making the program a success:

Powered By: Skoda Auto India

Gold OEM Partners: JSW MG Motor India | Volkswagen India

Gold Partners: Gallops Group | Madhus Garage Equipment | Nippon Paint India

Partners: Global Assure | CarPhD.com

In his Welcome Keynote, Anuj Guglani, Founder & CEO of WAF Group, set the tone for the day, "Shared mobility is about shared responsibility and shared progress. When all stakeholders unite, we don't just discuss the future - we build it. Better suited & safer vehicles, Drivers' welfare, group insurance schemes for their families, good education for their children, ease of doing business, safer roads and we can have a thriving ecosystem of Win-Win!"

Vishal Bhat, Head of Sales, Skoda Auto India, said, "At Skoda, we are committed to empowering fleet operators with vehicles that combine safety, efficiency, and connected technologies. Our aim is to support sustainable growth while enhancing the overall mobility experience for drivers and passengers alike."

The YPD program featured two forward-looking Power Panel Discussions and an insightful Keynote Session, led by some of the industry's most respected leaders.

The first Power Panel at Yellow Plate Dialogues focused on "Main Challenges & Opportunities in Fleet Business - Ease of Doing Business, Compliances, Road Safety, Changing Vehicle Technology, and IT Systems". The session examined the Current Situation, Desirable Scenario, and practical, sustainable solutions to create a win-win ecosystem for all stakeholders.

The distinguished panel featured top industry leaders:

* Rajiv Vij, Chairman - Carzonrent

* Pravesh Dangi, Lead-Corporate Sales - Skoda CPO & Allied Business

* Karun Gupta, Head of Fleet Sales - JSW MG Motor India

* Mr Bikash Madan, CEO - WTI Cabs

* Anil Chhikara, Former Deputy Commissioner - Transport, Govt of NCT of Delhi

* Kapil Sharma, COO - Evera Cabs

* Anuj Guglani, Founder & CEO - WAF Group (Session Chair)

The discussion highlighted the key challenges facing the fleet industry, including:

* Infrastructure gaps such as lack of parking and EV charging facilities, causing inefficiencies for drivers and operators.

* Financing hurdles and resale uncertainties for electric vehicles, creating barriers to wider EV adoption.

* Regulatory complexities surrounding yellow plate identification and compliance, calling for reforms to simplify operations and improve safety.

Karun Gupta, Head of Fleet Sales - JSW MG Motor India, emphasizes, "The electrification of the fleet in India is accelerating, fuelled by a growing commitment among corporates to reduce their carbon footprint. This shift presents an opportunity for us to empower fleet operators with our reliable and proven electric vehicles (EVs), backed by tailor-made solutions that enhance efficiency, safety, and profitability."

Panelists also shared practical strategies and emerging opportunities, including:

* Deployment of technology-driven solutions like connected cars, fleet management software, and real-time telemetry to improve operational efficiency.

* Adoption of asset-light business models, leveraging aggregators and partnerships to optimize fleet utilization.

* Strategies for corporate and B2B fleet growth, including meeting ESG targets through EV adoption and enhancing customer service standards.

Watch Session on WAF TV here: worldautoforum.com/video/yellow-plate-dialogues-power-panel-1-challenges-opportunities-in-fleet-business

The session underscored that collaboration among policymakers, OEMs, fleet operators, insurers, and technology providers is critical to build a resilient, efficient, and sustainable mobility ecosystem.

At Yellow Plate Dialogues - Keynote Session, Pravesh Dangi, Lead - Corporate Sales, Skoda CPO & Allied Business, shared Skoda's vision to become a trusted mobility partner for fleet operators. He emphasized the brand's fuel-efficient German engineering, 5-star safety standards, and tailored maintenance and warranty packages, designed to enhance operational efficiency and reliability.

Pravesh also highlighted Skoda's connected technologies and growing presence across 200+ cities, providing fleet operators with a premium, seamless experience for both drivers and passengers, while supporting a sustainable and efficient mobility ecosystem.

"Fleet operations today require smart, scalable solutions. By leveraging connected technologies, we enable operators to transform operational challenges into profitable opportunities," said Tanuj Pugalia, Managing Director, Gallops Group.

"At Madhus Garage Equipment, we are committed to empowering fleets and drivers with the knowledge and tools for better road performance. We believe that regular wheel alignment and wheel balancing aren't just maintenance checks - they are essential practices that help fleet operators and vehicle owners run their vehicles reliably, efficiently, and sustainably," said Nikhil B, Managing Director, Madhus Garage Equipment.

The second Power Panel at Yellow Plate Dialogues explored the theme:

"Success Sutras of Fleet Business - Maximizing Profitability, Customer Acquisition, Satisfaction, and Retention across Internal and External Operations, ETS, Car Rental, Vehicle Lease, and Subscription Models."

The power panel brought together leading industry experts and fleet business pioneers, including:

* Satish Sehrawat, Owner, Ten Travels & President, ITTA

* Rajesh Loomba, Chairman, Eco Mobility

* Sandeep Gambhir, CEO, Vertelo

* Hari Kaushik, CEO, WTI Fleet Pro

* Sachin Punni, Director, Volercars

* Anuj Guglani, Founder & CEO - WAF Group (Session Chair)

The discussion centered on strategies to drive growth and operational excellence in a rapidly evolving mobility ecosystem. Key insights included:

* Profitability enhancement through optimized fleet utilization, cost-effective operations, and innovative business models such as vehicle leasing and subscription services.

* Customer acquisition and retention strategies, emphasizing superior service delivery, technology integration, and personalized experiences for both B2B and B2C clients.

* Operational best practices, including digital tools, telematics, and fleet management systems to improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and enhance driver and passenger satisfaction.

* Market expansion opportunities across traditional car rentals, emerging EV fleets, and corporate leasing solutions, highlighting how adaptability and innovation are critical for long-term success.

Panelists emphasized the importance of collaboration between fleet operators, OEMs, technology providers, and policy stakeholders to create a resilient, scalable, and sustainable fleet ecosystem.

The session concluded with a consensus that fleet businesses that combine operational excellence, customer-centric strategies, and innovative mobility solutions will emerge as leaders in India's evolving shared mobility landscape.

Valedictory & Vote of Thanks

The summit concluded with recognition of partners and associates who contributed to the success of YPD 2025. Delivering the Vote of Thanks, Anuj Guglani expressed gratitude to panelists, partners, and stakeholders, noting, "The first edition of Yellow Plate Dialogues has laid the foundation for a collaborative, resilient, and sustainable shared mobility ecosystem for India. It is heartening to see the leaders from the Fleet Cos & Auto Makers already requesting for the next edition of Yellow Plate Dialogues!"

Yellow Plate Dialogues | Power Panel 1 - Challenges & Opportunities in Fleet Business: www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cUwnb2wgAA

World Auto Forum (WAF) is a global Auto & Mobility Think Tank with community members across 125 countries. It serves as a platform where Chairpersons and CXOs engage as actively as interns and young professionals, making it one of the most inclusive industry networks worldwide.

WAF Auto News is ranked the world's No. 1 in Auto News, Auto Awards, and Auto Think Tank ( just try and Google once!), while WAF TV, its digital broadcasting arm, hosts around a thousand industry videos and dialogues.

WAF also curates widely respected programs including 13th WAF Awards, 11th IVASS by WAF, Yellow Plate Dialogues, and CXO Roundtables platforms where top leaders of the auto and mobility ecosystem turn meaningful conversations into impactful action.

11th IVASS - India Vehicle After Sales Summit - The Place where top After Sales Service Leaders, their teams, Dealers and Suppliers meet each year! It shall be on 13th Dec, 2025, Holiday Inn Aerocity, New Delhi. The Second Sat of Dec each year is IVASS Day!

For more information, please contact:

Sheenu Kamra, sheenu@waf.bz, 9810714455

Anuj Guglani, hi@waf.bz

Follow Us at #yellowplatedialogues, #YellowPlate, #YPD, #waftv, #WafAnnualPartner, #IVASS

Official WAF Site: worldautoforum.com

YPD 2025 Pics: www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.1254193576719673&type=3

YPD Session Videos at WAF TV: worldautoforum.com/waf-tv

