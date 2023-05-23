YNB Healthcare provides 24/7 one stop solution for all health care needs

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI/PNN): YNB Healthcare Pvt Ltd, a leading healthcare company, is making waves in the industry with its commitment to quality care and reliable services. The Indian Healthcare System is an amalgamation of Public and Private healthcare facilities. However, with a population of over 1.4 billion in India, the system faces multiple challenges. While the public hospitals remain incompetent and understaffed, the private hospitals remain unaffordable for most people. This is where a facility like YNB becomes crucial for the population.

Founded by Nikhil Jain, the company aims to be a one-stop solution for all healthcare needs, offering affordable and prompt services on a single call, round the clock. The company offers an array of services including 24/7 ambulance services, home nursing care, medical equipment rentals, ICU setup at home, lab tests, medicine delivery at home, diagnostic services, 24/7 dead body freezer services, and funeral services, all at affordable rates. YNB Healthcare's commitment to affordability and quality care sets it apart from competitors, making it an ideal choice for not just common individuals but also for hospitals, clinics, doctors, and other healthcare providers.

The team at YNB Healthcare comprises experienced and qualified professionals dedicated to providing quality care to patients. With their expertise and compassionate approach, the team ensures that patients' needs are met, queries are resolved, and counseling is provided effectively. Looking towards the future, the company has ambitious expansion plans. It aims to extend its services to all states and as many cities as possible across India. By offering easily accessible healthcare services at affordable rates, YNB Healthcare intends to make a positive impact on the lives of people nationwide.

The inspiration behind YNB Healthcare's inception stems from a personal tragedy experienced by Nikhil Jain, the founder. The unfortunate loss of a close relative due to the unavailability of oxygen and other critical medical resources triggered a determination within him to create a healthcare company that would bridge the gap and provide timely assistance to those in need. Understanding the urgency and importance of healthcare emergencies, the company ensures that prompt assistance is available to patients at all times. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and a wide range of services, YNB Healthcare is rapidly becoming a trusted name in the healthcare sector. Its focus on affordability, reliability, and customer satisfaction sets a solid foundation for future success and recognition.

