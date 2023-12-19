Young Rocket Scientist Jatin Wahane Honored with Karmaveer Chakra and Global Fellowship for Remarkable Achievements

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 19: Jatin Wahane, who is also the world's youngest rocket scientist since he was 20, was recently honoured by iCONGO and UN (United Nations) with Karmaveer Chakra and Global Fellowship. The nominee is the chairperson of Advisory Federation of India, Scientific Secretary at Orbitx India Aerospace, Top 100 Entrepreneurs 2023, Padma Shri nominee, speaker for NASA, TEDx speaker, Youth Icon 2019, Head for Mission X for European Space Agency (ESA), teach robotics to underprivileged, run an NGO, and much more at the age of 23.

Karmaveer Chakra was started back in 1984 and had the 11th President of India, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, as the ambassador. It is given as a recognition for commitment and relentless courage by walking the path less trodden and initiating the value of change.

"I follow a combination of the divine power, Dr. Ambedkar and Dr. Kalam, helping me to take a path of belief, add logic, and use science to empower," says Jatin. He also shares about his personal life and credits his parents and support. "I could be nowhere if I didn't have a courageous mother and never giving up father" says Jatin. He also wants to invite a few people on his 60th birthday and has his speech prepared.

* Pratik Wele: "And now that I have joined you in the vintage club, let's be the greatest duo in the vintage club too. And yes, remember to carry your stick and dentures, you old man. While I'm 60, standing here, all healthy, and happy. And thank you for being the best 2 men duo partner just like last time where you and I made the biggest rocket in the history of mankind, which was carrying me to space and launched by you as Mission Director."

* Brahmi Rathod: "Hey! Are you done tapping your keyboard? By the way, your metal straw and that bottle look fancy, where did you get that from? Didn't you bring bubbles (her baby elephant) with you? You are taking over the tech world man or woman maybe. Glad to see you in such a position. Next time you visit LA, don't forget to bring my favorite chocolate. Also thank you for helping me re-explore the world and myself. And for making me just too much dramatic. Huh!"

* Harshal Wahane: "Lekhak sahab. Congratulations on opening your last book at Rekhta, the twists in the last chapter were amazing. Desperately waiting for the next part. And thank you for being the invisible but strong support. Have praised you enough, now you can NEFT me."

* Srishti Ramani: "Hey guys! I am finally 60! Can you believe it? Oh, you are already 61. But guess who is cooler? Yas, ME. Congratulations on your new collaboration with Kardashians and Taylor Swift. Thank you for celebrating all those little accomplishments of mine which I never thought should be celebrated. Thank you for making me happy in the smallest of things."

* Shashwat Hirapure and Pranay Jain: "Let's make a new robot guys, aren't you bored of life? Let's make a flying machine but bigger than the flying jet we made last time. Thank you for entertaining my smallest and stupidest of ideas and making it a reality."

* Tatiana Prediger: "Priviet! Congratulations on your new company and welcome to India finally. You look great in a saree. Not me but you will definitely get fluent in a foreign language here. Thank you for believing in me, always. No matter what."

He also mentions Ajay, Nidhi, Abhinav and Rashi who make him curious and teach him new perspectives.

The Karmaveer Chakra and Global Fellowship recognises candidates like Jatin who take the change and prove that age is just a number and actions are what actually changes the world.

Jeroninio Almeida, founder of Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship, emphasizes the need for recognition beyond the traditional awards reserved for privileged individuals in various fields. The Karmaveer Awards were established to honor unsung heroes and change champions from diverse backgrounds who selflessly work towards addressing societal issues. These awards aim to celebrate individuals who embody the spirit of making a positive impact and leading transformative change. Eitu Chopra, Co-Founder of Rex-Ideas For Action, describes the Karmaveer Awards as more than just accolades; they represent an emotion, a mindset, and a commitment to being the change. The awards foster a culture of continuous learning, with a unique hierarchy ranging from the Karmaveer Chakra badge of honor to various medals and prestigious recognitions like Karmaveer Puraskaar, Karmaveer Jyoti, and Karmaveer Maharatna. This progression encourages recipients to take on increasing responsibilities, learn, grow, and contribute more to society as true Change Champions. Explore more about the fellowship and awards at www.rexideas.com.

