Yugen Infra gears up to galvanize stakeholders at Goa Biggest Property Expo

New Delhi [India], September 30:Yugen Infra, a prominent real estate joint venture between TimesPro Consulting LLP and V K Developers Pvt Ltd, is keen to steal the show at Goa Biggest Property Expo, which is scheduled on October 2 at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi. Right before the festival season, when the majority of buyers and investors rivet their plans for new purchases, Yugen Infra's vibrant participation at this grand event as organizer and principal sponsor is aimed at enticing potential buyers and investors from the hub of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), the most aspiring cohort to own resort-style holiday homes in Goa, one of India's most serene getaways.

At Goa Biggest Property Expo, the national capital will witness a long rally of buyers, investors, developers, and promoters to express their interest in Goa's flourishing real estate. With its ongoing luxury township project near Mopa region, Yugen is in the process of acquiring 500 acres of land in the first phase. The company has a large basket of goodies for investors and second-home buyers.

Speaking on the significance of Goa Property Expo, Sheeshram Yadav, Managing Director of Yugen Infra, said, "Goa is emerging as a gold mine for real estate investors due to its picturesque landscapes, peaceful culture, and soul-soothing environment. This event will introduce them to the best deals, discounts, and competitive rates in the market. An event of this magnitude instils confidence in those considering investments, not only in townships but also in other lucrative real estate ventures."

"From ultra-luxury villas and studio apartments in prime locations to farmhouses and land parcels, there are numerous offerings to explore and possess in this Goa-centric realty event," Yadav added.

The event is expected to draw over 1,000 property enthusiasts from Pan-India, eager to gain deeper insights into Goa's real estate market. It will provide participants with a unique perspective on the array of profitable projects showcased during the expo.

