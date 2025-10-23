'Z' Partners with Baseball United to Introduce India's Next Great Sport - The League's First Season to be Telecast Live across Zee 5 & 'Z' Linear Channels

India PR Distribution

Dubai [UAE], October 23: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited ('Z'), India's leading media and entertainment company, today announced a historic partnership with Baseball United, the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and South Asia, to bring Baseball United's professional baseball games live to millions of viewers across India. The collaboration will include coverage of all 21 of Baseball United's Season One games this November and December, including several primetime matches featuring the Mumbai Cobras, India's first professional baseball franchise.

Baseball United's games will stream digitally on the Zee 5 app and on three of 'Z's leading linear channels - Zee Cafe SD, &Flix SD, and &Pictures HD. Broadcasts will be available in both English and Hindi, expanding accessibility for fans across India's diverse regions. Baseball United's inaugural season will include the league's four founding franchises - the Arabia Wolves, Mid East Falcons, Karachi Monarchs, and the Mumbai Cobras.

The partnership includes a full allotment of supplementary content on Zee 5, including player features, ballpark highlights, Baseball 101 clips, behind-the-scenes segments, and an original documentary on the building of the league. 'Z' will support the partnership with four weeks of promotion across its linear and OTT network, with teasers, ad spots, lower-thirds, and additional branded content. Both Baseball United and 'Z' will also collaborate on a full slate of social media posts and campaigns.

The season opens with a historic first match on November 14th, as the Mumbai Cobras take the field for their inaugural professional game. The franchise features six Indian players on its roster, alongside international talent from across the globe, giving Indian fans homegrown heroes to support and celebrate.

"At 'Z', we are committed to bringing world-class international sports to Indian audiences and establishing India as a global platform for sports consumption," said Laxmi Shetty, Head-Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast and Digital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., "With ILT20, we celebrated international talent in cricket, and now we're expanding that vision by bringing professional baseball to India. This partnership with Baseball United reflects our dedication to diversifying sports entertainment and offering Indian fans access to premier sporting events from around the world. India has a deeply entrenched bat-and-ball sporting culture, and we are excited to introduce millions of sports fans to the speed, strategy, and spectacle of professional baseball. With Hindi and English feeds, we are building a foundation for the sport of baseball that will entertain fans and create a wider passionate fanbase."

India is a cornerstone of Baseball United's long-term vision, with a massive, youthful, digital-first market with passionate sports communities. Partnering with 'Z', with combined linear and digital platforms reach over 800 million viewers in India, will introduce professional baseball to households nationwide and accelerate fan growth across the subcontinent.

"We are very grateful to announce this partnership with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited ('Z')," said Kash Shaikh, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Baseball United. "This is a major milestone in our mission to bring professional baseball to India and the broader region, and it's a significant moment for the more than 50 million baseball fans in India. 'Z' is one of India's most iconic broadcasters, and their combination of reach, relevance, and reputation make them an ideal partner to connect with fans across this great country. For the first time in history, those fans will have a team of their own to support, with homegrown players to inspire them. We can't wait for the Cobras to take the field on November 14th."

Baseball United's first full season begins November 14th at Baseball United Ballpark in Dubai, featuring 21 games in 30 days. All games will be broadcast live and include world-class players, music, entertainment, and fan experiences. The season will culminate with the United Series Championship, set for December 12th, 13th, and 14th.

Supported by 20 Major League Baseball legends, including Mariano Rivera, Barry Larkin, Adrian Beltre, and Albert Pujols, Baseball United aims to grow the game across the world's most populous region. The league's franchises represent the first professional baseball teams in their respective cities, and its mission is to inspire a new generation of fans and athletes throughout India, Pakistan, and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.baseballunited.com and follow @BaseballUnited on all social media platforms.

About ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. ('Z'):

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. ('Z') is a leading Content and Technology powerhouse, seamlessly blending its rich legacy with pioneering innovation to deliver cutting-edge entertainment experiences. With a presence in over 190 countries and a reach of over 1.3 billion people across the globe, 'Z' brings diverse stories to life through linear television, digital platforms, movies and music across languages. As a truly Indian brand with a global footprint, 'Z' remains committed towards enriching the lives of people around the world by creating extraordinary moments which celebrate the power of optimism and togetherness.

About Baseball United

Baseball United is the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. Baseball United's inaugural Showcase event in Dubai was broadcast in 127 countries, reaching 200 million households. Our mission is to inspire one billion new fans to fall in love with baseball. Our ownership group includes award-winning entrepreneur, Kash Shaikh, and 20 baseball legends, including Barry Larkin, Mariano Rivera, Adrian Beltre, Albert Pujols, Elvis Andrus, Robinson Chirinos, Felix Hernandez, Ryan Howard, and Ronald Acuna Jr. In addition to our professional league, the Baseball United ecosystem spans youth development, federation partnerships, media and content production, merchandise, and non-profit outreach. With over 30 nationalities represented on our team rosters and a new suite of innovative game changes, Baseball United is working to create a new future for baseball in one of the fastest growing and most culturally diverse regions in the world.

Media Contacts:

Salome Fernandes, Senior Vice President, Media, Baseball United

salome@baseballunited.com

