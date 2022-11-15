Zehr Vibe: The Indian Duo that Melts the Global Music Barriers

November 15: Flourishing in the music industry takes flair, skill, endurance, and sheer luck, and to bloom in the global music industry takes effort beyond mere imagination. While making a mark on music remains the lion’s share of people’s dreams, there is a duo from Punjab who absolutely spends their lives following their musical dreams and is now witnessing their efforts turning fruition in the global music charts.

Grewal and Pathaniaa, who go by the stage name Zehr Vibe are the talking point here. The story of these two small-town guys hailing from Punjab, India, to top global music charts is nothing short of inspiring.

Originally from Punjab, India, and presently staying in Canada, Grewal and Pathaniaa are childhood friends. They started off their career in Punjabi music alongside the most celebrated singer Sabi Bhinder. Their common love for music soon became a shared passion and is now being celebrated worldwide. Their debutant song ‘Jatt N Jail’ under the Jatt Life Studios Label made a considerable number of heads turn that year.

Within a short span of one year, the duo rose to fame. Numerous hits like ‘Distance Love’, ‘Malwa Anthem’, ‘Cause of You’, and ‘Gall Khass’ followed the instant success of the ‘Jatt N Jail’ music video.

Although they adopted different stage names for each of them at the beginning of their career, the fans celebrated them by the name Zehr Vibe. The popularity gained by the name and the fans lining up for it made the duo adopt Zehr Vibe as their official stage name, and the album ‘Distance Love’ was the first to feature the name Zehr Vibe officially.

Their songs have topped and spent more than ten weeks in various trending music charts. The recent album ‘Distance Love’ was a roaring hit and featured the duo on the best Indian musicians chart. ‘Distance Love’ witnessed sensational popularity on various social media platforms. Popular platforms like Instagram reels, YouTube, etc., have recently taken over by the song.

Their official social media profiles stand witness to the immense success that their songs are enjoying. The official Instagram handle of Zehr Vibe has more than half a million followers. And their official YouTube channel, Zehr Vibe, features popular songs ‘Cause of You’ with 3.1 Million+ views, Gall Khaas with 7.1 Million+ views, and many more.

The popular audio streaming platform Spotify has featured a whopping 33 Million+ streams of ‘Distance Love’ already, which is a significant accomplishment on its own. The track also got the duo to spend one week on the prestigious billboard charts in New York and Toronto.

Despite the glory and grandeur of the global music industry, the duo stays true to their Indian roots. They resonate well with everyone who dares to dream of music, regardless of ethnicity, gender, culture, or language. The zest and spice of Punjabi music remain as the soul of all their creations, and in every aspect of the phrase, they are literally melting the global music barriers.

