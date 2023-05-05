Zero Booking Fee Event Ticketing Platform disrupting Event Management Software Industry

New Delhi (India), May 5: Tickets99 has announced the launch of its innovative ticketing app in India. The platform is designed to provide an easy-to-use, reliable, and secure ticketing solution to users and event organizers from free to paid events.

According to Siva Vangala, CEO of Tickets99, “Tickets99 was born out of a desire to provide event Organizers an automated process of developing communities capturing the data which can drive sales for future events by retargeting using inbuilt media like SMS, Email or Whatsapp marketing. This can help organizers in saving ticketing platform fees up to 15%. He adds “We are not just a platform but a complete solution for event goers and organizers”

The new platform aims to revolutionize the ticketing industry by eliminating platform booking fees, giving rewards & cash backs that are redeemable on future events, and streamlining event management. One of the main issues the platform resolves is the problem of last minute registrations thereby avoiding long lines and cumbersome check-ins. By digitizing the check-in process, attendees can now enter venues with ease using their unique Biz ID QR codes, while also ensuring data privacy. Another benefiting feature is the real-time push notifications on tickets99 app that can help guests to stay up-to-date on any changes or updates to the event schedule.

The platform also allows guests to scan the business card QR of other attendees from the app and share their contact details through WhatsApp, email or sms, making networking and connecting with like-minded individuals easier than ever before at the events.

Organizers are also benefiting from the app as it eliminates the potential for revenue loss through counterfeit tickets, duplicate check-ins, overcharging at the front desk, and manual data entry errors. The platform also allows organizers to create and manage events, upload orders from other platforms like BookMyShow, PAYTM Insider, and offline sales for seamless streamlined check-ins with tickets99 app. They can also access detailed reports on real-time registrations, number of attendees checked-in and revenue generated. With the ability to book last minute group tables or tickets and ability to pay at the venue (optional), organizers have the ability to capture the attendee data even of cash transactions.

Tickets99 is all set to provide the best user experience, whether it’s on ground at an event or online with two packages, one for exclusive event partners at 2%, and the other for non-exclusive partners at 5% (excluding GST).

Demonstrating category leadership, the platform has also expanded its operations to provide add-on services like ‘on-the-day support’, complete event management and production, digital marketing expertise for the events, and more.

For more information on the app and its features, please visit www.tickets99.com

