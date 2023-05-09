ZODIAC presents The Vivace Collection: "Silk Touch" cotton shirts in the colors of an Italian Summer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (/PNN): VIVACE is Italian for lively and described the essence and colour of a nation steeped in style, fashion & art.

In this collection, ZODIAC brings shirts crafted from luxurious Egyptian Giza 86 cotton, woven in to a single 60's fabric with a "Silk Touch", a result of the Zodiac trademark "Silk Protein Finish" in range of colors inspired by the Amalfi Coast on Italian Riviera. Fiery Orange, from Sicilian mandarins, Mediterranean Blue from the Italian sea, Sparkling Red, from the pasta sauce in this region. Lively Greens from the olive groves in Tuscany & Sunny Yellow taken from the regions Limoncello drink.

Commenting on launch Mr. Salman Noor (Vice Chairman & M.D. ZCCL*) said, "Every Summer ZODIAC customers look forward to our VIVACE Collection. They feel it adds some Italian panache and flair to their summer wardrobe. Our USP is the "Silk Touch" 100% cotton which gives an extremely luxurious hand feel to the shirts.

To Preview ZODIAC's 2023 Vivace Collection

Online: https://www.zodiaconline.com/zodiac-vivace-collection

Available Across All Zodiac Stores: https://www.zodiaconline.com/storelocator

Zodiac Clothing Company Limited (ZCCL) is a vertically integrated, trans-national that controls the entire clothing chain from design, manufacturing, distribution to retail sales. With a manufacturing base in India & sales offices across India, UK, Germany and USA, ZCCL has almost 2500 people in its fold. The company operates a 5000 sq. ft. Italian inspired design studio at its Mumbai Corporate office which is a LEED Gold certified building. The brand is retailed across India at premium prices through over 100 company-managed stores and over 1000 multi - brand retailers.

