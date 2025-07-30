Zolo Label Arrives in Delhi: A Bold Step Toward Becoming India's Most Loved Ethnicwear Brand

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 30: In a significant leap toward becoming a household name in Indian fashion, Zolo Label, a fast-growing women's ethnic and contemporary wear brand, officially launches its flagship store in Delhi. What started as an ambitious D2C (direct-to-consumer) startup just a year ago has now snowballed into a fashion force, with over INR 4 crore in revenue and four new store launches across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Guwahati in 2025.

At the heart of this inspiring journey is Raghunandan Rawat, a multi-faceted entrepreneur whose story is anything but conventional. An ex-fashion model, commercial pilot, and engineer by qualification, Raghunandan's transition into the world of fashion entrepreneurship was guided by a deep understanding of aesthetics, consumer behaviour, and market gaps in the women's wear category. What he built with Zolo is not just another apparel brand, but a movement that resonates with the aspirations of modern Indian women strong, rooted, and stylish.

The Delhi Store: A Gateway to Northern India

The new Zolo Label store in Delhi isn't just another brick-and-mortar outlet it's a curated fashion experience. Designed with Mughal-inspired elements blended with modern architecture, the store showcases Sharara sets, Indo-fusion outfits, co-ords, occasion wear, and daily ethnic essentials that Zolo is now known for. The brand's sharp focus on quality fabrics, trendy cuts, and affordable price points has made it a go-to destination for women aged 18 to 40 looking for stylish, wearable ethnic pieces.

As the capital city, Delhi represents a cultural melting pot, and Zolo's arrival here marks a strategic move to capture the North Indian fashion market. With the opening, the brand also aims to collaborate with local influencers, stylists, and content creators for exclusive previews, shopping events, and styling sessions to build brand love at the grassroots level.

The Zolo Ethos: From Digital Dreams to Physical Presence

Zolo Label's story is rooted in a digital-first approach. What began as an Instagram-first label quickly grew its cult following among fashion-forward Gen Z and Millennial women. Through compelling content, relatable brand voice, and consistently good product-market fit, the brand became a success on platforms like Shopify, Instagram, and WhatsApp Commerce.

Within just 12 months of launch, Zolo built a thriving online community and achieved revenue milestones that traditional players take years to hit. Now, the brand is pivoting towards omnichannel expansion creating immersive physical spaces while keeping digital marketing at the core of its promotional strategy.

The Vision: 20+ Stores in 1 Year

With the launch of the Delhi store, Zolo is setting the stage for rapid national expansion. The company has already confirmed upcoming stores in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Guwahati, with the vision of launching 20+ franchise and company-owned outlets across India by the end of next year.

"This is not just about expansion it's about creating access," says Raghunandan Rawat. "We believe every Indian woman deserves access to affordable fashion that celebrates our culture in a contemporary way. Zolo is here to bridge that gap."

What sets Zolo apart in the franchise world is its partner-friendly ecosystem. Each new franchisee is provided robust marketing support, visual merchandising guidance, and local-level launch planning. For every store, the brand invests ₹1.5 Lakhs as a dedicated marketing budget, ensuring every city launch gets the visibility it deserves.

A Founder Who Wears Many Hats

Raghunandan's personal journey deeply influences Zolo's brand DNA. His background in aviation and modeling gave him a unique perspective the discipline of a pilot combined with the flair of a fashionista. "I've always believed that fashion is a story it's what you wear to show the world who you are. At Zolo, we aim to make that story empowering, rooted, and beautiful," he says.

His ability to marry strong aesthetics with data-driven marketing has helped Zolo scale faster than many of its counterparts. His focus now is on building a fashion-tech enabled retail brand that combines operational excellence with community-building.

Digital Strategy That Drives Real Results

Zolo's success has also been powered by its sharp digital strategy. The brand has worked with Betasaurus, a leading digital marketing agency, to drive performance marketing, content creation, and website growth. Through paid social ads, influencer activations, and conversion-focused landing pages, Zolo has not only built a loyal online base but has consistently turned digital engagement into real sales.

This digital-first mindset will continue to drive footfall at the Delhi store, with a series of hyperlocal Instagram ads, influencer invites, and offline-on-the-ground activities planned for the first 30 days post-launch.

What's Next?

The Delhi store opening is just the beginning. Zolo plans to launch festive-specific capsule collections, explore international shipping, and even build a fashion community app in the near future. With the growth of Bharat's fashion-forward audience, Zolo aims to be not just a label, but a lifestyle.

As the brand steps into new cities and deeper into the hearts of Indian consumers, one thing is clear Zolo is here to stay, and slay.

Instagram: @zololabel

Website: www.zololabel.com

