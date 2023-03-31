Zones expands IT service delivery footprint in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 31 (/PRNewswire): Zones, a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions with an unmatched supply chain, is thrilled to announce its growth and expansion in India with the launch of its global delivery service center office in Bengaluru on March 29, 2023. The Bengaluru office is the second service delivery location in India for Zones, with the first location in Noida. The launch event will be attended by Chairman and CEO Firoz Lalji, SVP of Delivery Jeff Andrew, VP of Advanced Solutions Deepak Purohit, VP of Service Delivery Sushil Tiwari, and other key executives from the company apart from select key customer leadership executives.

"We are excited to expand our presence in India with the launch of our second global service delivery office in Bengaluru," said Firoz Lalji, Chairman and CEO. "Zones is committed to delivering end-to-end IT solutions and providing our clients with the highest level of service. We are confident that our new office will enable us to strengthen our partnerships and drive growth and success for our customers."

With over 35 years of experience and operating in more than 120 countries, Zones specializes in Digital Workplace, Cloud & Data Center, Networking, Security, and Managed/Professional Services. Zones has mastered the science of building digital infrastructures that change the way modern orgzations do business.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our services delivery office in Bengaluru, India," said Derrek Hallock, President and COO. "We are excited to have a team of passionate and experienced professionals who embody our customer-centric culture and support our clients by being 'The real people behind IT'."

In addition to the opening of its Bengaluru office, Zones recently launched its Innovation Center, which allows Solutions Architects to co-collaborate with clients and partners to deliver proof of concept in real-time. The company has virtually taken the physical Innovation Center concept to offer its customers the same global experience. This platform features use cases, virtual IT labs, and a sandbox environment where ideas and concepts can be transformed into real-world solutions for clients. This initiative is a testament to Zones' commitment to innovation and exceptional client service.

"Our team is dedicated to providing the best possible service to our clients, and we are proud to be expanding our services in Bengaluru," said Jeff Andrew, SVP of Delivery. "Our expertise in Digital Workplace, Cloud and Data Center, Networking, Security, and Managed/Professional/Staffing services demonstrates that we are the IT partner orgzations need."

Sushil Tiwari, VP of Service Delivery further added, "The state-of-the-art Zones Global Service Delivery Center (GSDC) in the heart of Bengaluru will help us extend our innovative solutions and comprehensive Services Delivery further to our existing and new customers worldwide. This is an important milestone in our aggressive services delivery capability expansion plan that spans the entire gamut of our services portfolio."

At the launch event, Zones will showcase its wide array of technology solutions, and attendees will get a chance to connect with the company's top executives. This marks a moment of great excitement for Zones, as they aim to expand their service offerings and geographical presence while also enhancing their ability to deliver successful outcomes for their clients.

