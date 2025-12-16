19-Year Old India Uncapped Player Kartik Sharma Sold to CSK (Chennai Super Kings) for INR 14.20 Crore

In a stunning moment at the IPL 2026 Auction, 19-year-old uncapped Indian player Kartik Sharma grabbed headlines after being snapped up by Chennai Super Kings for a massive INR 14.20 crore. Despite having no prior IPL experience, CSK showed immense faith in the youngster’s potential, engaging in an aggressive bidding strategy to secure his services. Kartik Sharma is not just another youngster, he is a wicketkeeper-batter. Last year, he stunned multiple teams during closed-door trials, consistently outperforming seasoned players, yet eligibility rules kept him out of the mega auction. This year, nothing stops him.

His performances earned him a spot in the India U19 probables alongside the likes of Vaibhavi Suryavanshi for the 2024 U19 World Cup, though he narrowly missed making the final squad. The 2024–25 season elevated him further as he amassed runs in every tournament he played. In the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, he powered nearly 500 runs for Rajasthan and struck 22 sixes, the joint-highest in the event. His consistent dominance established him as one of India’s most explosive emerging wicketkeeper-batters. His surge continued in the Cooch Behar Trophy, where he played a sensational 181 off 104 balls featuring 17 towering sixes in the very first game. The innings showcased power, maturity, and fearless intent, marking a defining breakthrough that accelerated his growth and ultimately opened the door for a fully deserved Ranji Trophy debut with Rajasthan.