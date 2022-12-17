1st Test: Zakir Hasan becomes fourth Bangladesh batter to make century on Test debut

Chattogram, Dec 17 Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan on Saturday became the fourth batter from his country to score a century on Test debut, slamming a gritty 100 off 224 on day four of the first Test against India.

Hasan had impressed with his solid defensive shots late on day three, but on Saturday, he played some beautiful strokes as well to notch up a Test ton.

Former skipper Aminul Islam, who made a hundred in Bangladesh's first-ever Test match against India (145 in 2000), Mohammad Ashraful (114 in 2001) and Abul Hasan (113 in 2012) are the others from Bangladesh to make a hundred on Test debut.

Hasan and Shanto resisted India's advances by stitching together a century partnership, the second time the home team's openers have made a hundred stand in the year at the venue. Tamil Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy had put on 162 for the opening wicket against Sri Lanka in Chattogram earlier in the year.

Shanto reached his fifty in the 31st over when Hasan was only on 37. The debutant carried on despite Bangladesh losing a couple of quick wickets and went on to complete a milestone hundred with a sweep off Axar Patel.

Bringing up the landmark in 219 balls, Hasan couldn't carry on as he edged Ravichandran Ashwin off his pads to first slip in the next over. Eventually, Bangladesh were reduced to 272/6 at stumps on day four and needed 241 runs for a miraculous victory in the first Test.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor