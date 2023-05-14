Assam: AIUDF to join opposition unity to fight against BJP

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 14 : Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Sunday decided to join the opposition unity to jointly fight against BJP.

AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary Aminul Islam told that, recently a delegation team of AIUDF led by party chief Badruddin Ajmal met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

"From the beginning, we are in the UPA led by Congress. Now our party has decided to join in the opposition unity to jointly fight against BJP. All opposition parties in the country should come together on one platform and we want to uproot BJP in 2024. We also want that, Congress should also take part in this opposition unity," Aminul Islam said.

He further said that his party is ready to sacrifice to uproot the BJP if needed.

"In Assam, currently we have 16 MLAs and one MP. Earlier we won three parliamentary constituencies in Assam. Currently, we are the third-largest political party in the state assembly. Our party will sacrifice to uproot BJP," Aminul Islam said.

The AIUDF MLA also said that there is no conversation with the Congress leadership as of now, but his party is ready to talk.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor