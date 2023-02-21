5 Australian players to return home from India tour amid poor show

The Aussie team has been dealt with a major blow with as many as five players from the original squad returning home.Matt Renshaw is the latest to join Australia’s homecoming party along with Lance Morris and David Warner. Earlier skipper Pat Cummins was slated to return home for a family emergency. Now, it looks like a few others are also likely to join the list.

Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar and Todd Murphy are likely to be the recent ones. With Cummins back home due to a family medical emergency, he has teammates on the flight too. David Warner who is ruled out of the remaining Border Gavaskar Trophy with elbow injury is returning. Josh Hazlewood is also out with an Achilles problem. Ashton Agar is returning home as the team management does not have any plans for him in the series. Instead, he will play in the Sheffield Shield. Toddy Murphy is fighting a side strain while Mitchell Swepson is already in Australia for the birth of his child. Pacer Lance Morris is also looking to play in Sheffield Shield as Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green are fit to play.