Australia provides update on Nathan Lyon's injury

London [UK], June 29 : Cricket Australia provided an update on Nathan Lyon's injury after the off-spinner walked off the field with the physio on day two of the second Ashes Test at Lord's, reported ICC on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the 37th over of the England innings when Lyon was seen limping out with the physio shortly after completing a spell. Chasing a ball to the fence, Lyon seemed in immediate discomfort and was quickly taken off the field.

The Australian team has updated that Lyon suffered an injury to his right calf while fielding during the final session. Lyon would be assessed after play on day two.

The off-spinner had incidentally become just the sixth player, and the first-ever bowler, to play 100 consecutive Tests.

"That is something I am really proud of. To be able to tick off 100 consecutive Test matches, that is a proper stat in my head," Lyon had said ahead of the Test.

"That's a lot of Test cricket, a lot of ups and downs. No wonder I have got no hair," he added.

Lyon had a massive influence in Australia's win in the first Test, taking eight wickets and is a crucial cog in the bowling attack. Should this injury be bigger, it would be a huge blow for the visitors, whose backup spin option is the four-Test-old Todd Murphy.

The other spin options in the squad include Steve Smith, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne. But these are more part-time options.

Coming to the match, England's first innings is in progress. They ended the day two at 278/4, with Harry Brook (45*) and skipper Ben Stokes (17*) unbeaten. Ben Duckett (94), Zak Crawley (48) provided important contributions with the bat.

In their first innings, Australia was bundled out for 416 runs. Smith (110), Travis Head (77 in 73 balls) and David Warner (66 in 88 balls) played standout innings for Australia.

Josh Tongue (3/98) and Ollie Robinson (3/100) took three-fers. Joe Root took two wickets while the veteran pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad managed a wicket each.

