AB De Villiers Drops BIG Hint on RCB Return Ahead of IPL 2026

Former South African batter AB de Villiers has expressed interest in mentoring or coaching Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the IPL 2026 season. De Villiers spent the majority of his IPL career with the franchise and remains closely connected to the team. De Villiers, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2021, said he is unlikely to return as a full-time player. However, he remains open to a coaching or mentoring role. “I might be involved with the IPL again in the future in a different role, but committing to a full season in a professional capacity is really tricky, and I believe those days are done. That said, you never say never,” he told IANS.

“My heart is with RCB and always will be. So, if the franchise feels there’s a role for me as a coach or mentor, when my time is right and ready, it will definitely be RCB,” he added.

De Villiers began his IPL journey with Delhi Capitals, playing 28 matches from 2008 to 2010. He scored 671 runs at an average of 31.95 with a strike rate of 117.31, including one century and three half-centuries. He joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2011 and played 156 matches, scoring 4,491 runs at an average of 41.20 with a strike rate of 158.64. He hit two centuries and 37 half-centuries for the team. His standout season came in 2016, when he scored 687 runs and shared a 229-run second-wicket partnership with Virat Kohli against Gujarat Lions.

Across both franchises, de Villiers amassed 5,162 runs in 184 matches at a strike rate of 151.68, including three centuries and 40 fifties. RCB inducted him into their Hall of Fame alongside Chris Gayle in 2022.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended an 18-year wait to win their maiden IPL title in 2025. Led by captain Rajat Patidar, RCB finished second in the league phase with nine wins from 14 matches. They defeated Punjab Kings in the qualifier and won a thrilling final by six runs to lift their first IPL trophy.