Abhigyan Kundu Scores 209 as India Register Massive 315-Run Win Over Malaysia in ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 Clash (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Malaysia National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Abhigyan Kundu scored an unbeaten 209 as India Under-19s crushed Malaysia by 315 runs in their Asia Cup clash in Dubai on Tuesday. Kundu walked in at No. 5 in the 11th over and batted through the innings, taking India to 408 for 7. Vedant Trivedi added 90 runs in 106 balls while Vaibhav Suryavanshi contributed a quick 50. Malaysia’s Muhammad Akram picked up 5 for 89, but his efforts could not prevent the heavy defeat.

In response, Malaysia was bowled out for 93. Deepesh Devendran starred with the ball, taking five wickets to dismantle the visitors’ batting line-up. Openers Azib Wajdi and Mohammad Hairil fell without scoring, and Malaysia struggled at 38 for 7. A late 36-run stand between Hamza Panggi and Jaashwin Krishnamurthi provided some resistance.

Kundu’s innings included a 209-run stand with Trivedi for the fourth wicket. He accelerated in the final overs, scoring 81 from 33 balls to take India past 400 runs. This came after earlier knocks of 32 not out against UAE and 22 against Pakistan.

India remain top of Group A with wins over UAE and Pakistan. Malaysia sit at the bottom of the group after losses to the same opponents.

India Under-19s 408 for 7 (Kundu 209*, Trivedi 90, Suryavanshi 50, Akram 5-89) beat Malaysia 93 (Panggi 35, Deepesh 5-22) by 315 runs