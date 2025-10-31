Abhishek Sharma’s Blistering Knock of 68 Off 37 Helps India Reach 125 vs Australia at MCG

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Opener Abhishek Sharma played a fighting knock of 68 runs off 37 balls to help India reach 125 all out against Australia in the second T20 International at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, October 31, 2025.

.@IamAbhiSharma4 leads from the front with a blazing half-century, taking the Aussies head-on in true Skyball fashion! 💥



Fearless intent, clean hitting, and total command at the crease! 🚀#AUSvIND 👉 2nd T20I | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/mq9j8bivd0pic.twitter.com/bcAUdN2kyw — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 31, 2025

India suffered a top-order collapse early in the innings and were struggling at 49 for five in the eighth over before Abhishek and all-rounder Harshit Rana steadied the innings. The pair added 56 runs for the sixth wicket to give India some hope. Harshit supported well with a patient 35 off 33 balls.

Australia’s senior pacer Josh Hazlewood led the bowling attack with an impressive spell of three wickets for just 13 runs in four overs. His early strikes set the tone as India failed to recover and were bowled out inside 19 overs.

Scorecard: India 125 all out in 18.4 overs (Abhishek Sharma 68, Harshit Rana 35; Josh Hazlewood 3/13).

India vs Australia Playing XIs

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia XI: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Tim David, Matthew Short, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood