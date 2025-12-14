ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After India vs Pakistan Match

India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Under-19 Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India U19 continued their dominant run in the Under-19 Asia Cup with a 90-run victory over Pakistan in Group A at the ICC Academy Ground on Sunday, December 14, 2025. The win helped India extend their unbeaten record in the tournament and stay at the top of Group A with four points from two matches. Pakistan sits second with two points after one win and one loss.
In another Group A match, United Arab Emirates defeated Malaysia by 78 runs at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai. UAE restricted Malaysia to 220 for nine while chasing a target of 299. The win gave UAE their first points of the tournament while Malaysia suffered their second straight loss.
Updated points table – Group A
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|NRR
|Pts
|Recent Form
|India U19
|2
|2
|0
|3.273
|4
|W W
|Pakistan U19
|2
|1
|1
|2.091
|2
|L W
|UAE U19
|2
|1
|1
|-1.608
|2
|W L
|Malaysia U19
|2
|0
|2
|-3.866
|0
|L L
In Group B, Sri Lanka U19 and Bangladesh U19 have won their opening matches and top the table with two points each. Afghanistan U19 and Nepal U19 have yet to register a win.
Group B standings
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|NRR
|Pts
|Recent Form
|Sri Lanka U19
|1
|1
|0
|4.023
|2
|W
|Bangladesh U19
|1
|1
|0
|0.156
|2
|W
|Afghanistan U19
|1
|0
|1
|-0.156
|0
|L
|Nepal U19
|1
|0
|1
|-4.023
|0
|L
India U19 will next face Malaysia on December 16. Pakistan take on UAE in their following Group A match.
India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:
India U-19: 240 all out in 46.1 overs (Aaron George 85, Kanishk Chouhan 46; Mohammad Sayyam 3/67, Abdul Subhan 3/42).
Pakistan U-19: 150 all out in 41.2 overs (Huzaifa Ahsan 70; Kanishk Chouhan 3/33, Deepesh Devendran 3/16).