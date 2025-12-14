ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After India vs Pakistan Match

ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After India vs Pakistan Match

India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Under-19 Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India U19 continued their dominant run in the Under-19 Asia Cup with a 90-run victory over Pakistan in Group A at the ICC Academy Ground on Sunday, December 14, 2025. The win helped India extend their unbeaten record in the tournament and stay at the top of Group A with four points from two matches. Pakistan sits second with two points after one win and one loss.

In another Group A match, United Arab Emirates defeated Malaysia by 78 runs at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai. UAE restricted Malaysia to 220 for nine while chasing a target of 299. The win gave UAE their first points of the tournament while Malaysia suffered their second straight loss.

Updated points table – Group A

TeamMatWonLostNRRPtsRecent Form
India U192203.2734W W
Pakistan U192112.0912L W
UAE U19211-1.6082W L
Malaysia U19202-3.8660L L

In Group B, Sri Lanka U19 and Bangladesh U19 have won their opening matches and top the table with two points each. Afghanistan U19 and Nepal U19 have yet to register a win.

Group B standings

TeamMatWonLostNRRPtsRecent Form
Sri Lanka U191104.0232W
Bangladesh U191100.1562W
Afghanistan U19101-0.1560L
Nepal U19101-4.0230L

India U19 will next face Malaysia on December 16. Pakistan take on UAE in their following Group A match.

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

 India U-19: 240 all out in 46.1 overs (Aaron George 85, Kanishk Chouhan 46; Mohammad Sayyam 3/67, Abdul Subhan 3/42).

Pakistan U-19: 150 all out in 41.2 overs (Huzaifa Ahsan 70; Kanishk Chouhan 3/33, Deepesh Devendran 3/16).

