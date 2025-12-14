ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After India vs Pakistan Match

India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Under-19 Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India U19 continued their dominant run in the Under-19 Asia Cup with a 90-run victory over Pakistan in Group A at the ICC Academy Ground on Sunday, December 14, 2025. The win helped India extend their unbeaten record in the tournament and stay at the top of Group A with four points from two matches. Pakistan sits second with two points after one win and one loss.

With a dominant performance, India U19 register a huge win and qualify for the semis with a game to spare 🇮🇳#DPWorldMensU19AsiaCup2025#INDvPAK#ACCpic.twitter.com/DXvCciPJEq — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 14, 2025

In another Group A match, United Arab Emirates defeated Malaysia by 78 runs at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai. UAE restricted Malaysia to 220 for nine while chasing a target of 299. The win gave UAE their first points of the tournament while Malaysia suffered their second straight loss.

UAE U19 deliver a complete show to secure a strong win and stay in contention for the playoffs 🫡#DPWorldMensU19AsiaCup2025#UAEvMAL#ACCpic.twitter.com/UXcP9lzqY2 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 14, 2025

Updated points table – Group A

Team Mat Won Lost NRR Pts Recent Form India U19 2 2 0 3.273 4 W W Pakistan U19 2 1 1 2.091 2 L W UAE U19 2 1 1 -1.608 2 W L Malaysia U19 2 0 2 -3.866 0 L L

In Group B, Sri Lanka U19 and Bangladesh U19 have won their opening matches and top the table with two points each. Afghanistan U19 and Nepal U19 have yet to register a win.

Group B standings

Team Mat Won Lost NRR Pts Recent Form Sri Lanka U19 1 1 0 4.023 2 W Bangladesh U19 1 1 0 0.156 2 W Afghanistan U19 1 0 1 -0.156 0 L Nepal U19 1 0 1 -4.023 0 L

India U19 will next face Malaysia on December 16. Pakistan take on UAE in their following Group A match.

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

India U-19: 240 all out in 46.1 overs (Aaron George 85, Kanishk Chouhan 46; Mohammad Sayyam 3/67, Abdul Subhan 3/42).

Pakistan U-19: 150 all out in 41.2 overs (Huzaifa Ahsan 70; Kanishk Chouhan 3/33, Deepesh Devendran 3/16).