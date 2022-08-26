Adani Group names newly-acquired franchise in Legends League Cricket as Gujarat Giants

New Delhi, Aug 26 Multinational conglomerate Adani Group on Friday named their newly-acquired franchise in Legends League Cricket (LLC) as 'Gujarat Giants'.

On Thursday, it was announced that the Ahmedabad-headquartered company had bought a franchise in the competition, making this their second investment in T20 leagues after acquiring a franchise in the UAE's ILT20 named as 'Gulf Giants'.

"For those of us who have lived through different eras of cricket, nothing stirs our passions like watching our favourites back in action. These are giants of the game and there is no doubt that the spiritual home of Legends League Cricket is in India, in our fantastic cricket stadiums in front of our fantastic crowds."

"And we call our team of Legends as Gujarat Giants. Make no mistake, this is competitive cricket at the highest level between teams that are playing to win," said Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises.

The upcoming edition of the Legends Cricket League will be a four-team franchise model, marking a change from the three-team format in its last season, where India, Rest of Asia and Rest of the World were the teams. The league had earlier announced that the upcoming season of LLC has been dedicated to the 75th year celebration of India's Independence.

The league will be held in India from September 16 onwards, after the first edition was held at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat in January 2022. The second season will start from a special match between India vs World as India Maharajas vs World Giants in Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

"Adani Sportsline is privileged to have the opportunity to own and manage one of the four teams in the Legends League. We are especially privileged because this inaugural season in this format is dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating the 75th year of India's independence. I cannot wait to see some of the greatest cricketers in the game's history doing what they do best," added Pranav Adani.

As per a recent announcement, LLC season two will be starting from the special match in Kolkata followed by matches in Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur. The Play-offs and finals are expected to be in Dehradun. Overall, 15 matches are to be played in this season.

