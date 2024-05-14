Bhima-Koregaon Case: Supreme Court Grants Bail to Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad Case After Two Years of House Arrest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad and Maoist links cases. Navlakha, who was earlier arrested, had been under house arrest for the last two years. While granting bail to Gautam Navlakha, the court also directed him to pay an amount of Rs 20 lakh spent on his security while under house arrest.

The apex court observed that Navlakha was earlier arrested and under house arrest for the last two years and charges were yet to be framed against him. Navlakha was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in December 2022. However, the high court order was stayed after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought time to file an appeal in the Supreme Court. However, the court has finally granted him bail as charges are yet to be framed.

What exactly is the case?

The Elgar Parishad was held in Pune City on December 31, 2017. A total of 16 people were arrested on charges of making inflammatory speeches at the conference and causing the violence on January 1, 2018. Five of them are currently out of jail on bail.